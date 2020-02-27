NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 25, 2020, Mr. Martin Legault, Fiducie Famille Martin Legault, and a holding corporation, 8574197 Canada Inc. wholly owned by Mr. Legault, acquired an aggregate of 25,168,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the share capital of Premier Health of America Inc. (formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.) (the “Issuer”) pursuant to a Qualifying Transaction (the “Transaction”) between the Issuer and 6150977 Canada Inc. and its subsidiary Excel Health Inc., 8961760 Canada Inc. and 10544485 Canada Inc., a group of privately-held Canadian companies, doing business as Groupe Premier Soin (collectively, the “GPS Entities”), the whole as more fully described in the Issuer’s information circular dated October 21, 2019 filed on the Issuer’s SEDAR profile (the “Information Circular”). Mr. Legault, Fiducie Famille Martin Legault, and 8574197 Canada Inc. acquired the 25,168,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.25 per Common Share in exchange for common shares held in the capital of the GPS Entities.

Prior to completion of the Transaction, Mr. Legault had ownership or control of no securities of the Issuer. As a result of the Transaction, Mr. Legault has direct and indirect beneficial ownership of 25,168,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 66.54% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer as of the date of the closing of the Transaction.

Mr. Legault directly and indirectly acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Mr. Legault may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of all or a portion of the securities of the Issuer previously acquired.

An early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters will be filed under the Issuer’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Further information or a copy of the early warning report may be obtained by contacting: