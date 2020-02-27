NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile following an FTC Probe that found that these mobile carriers failed to safeguard customer location data.

On February 27, 2020 the Wall Street Journal published an article on the probe, stating, “The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the country’s top cellphone carriers after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers’ real-time locations, according to people familiar with the matter.”

