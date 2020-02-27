Dallas,TX, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations are offering a variety of fish specials including smoked or fried fish sandwiches and plates for a limited time. Guests can order Dickey’s fish specials online, through the app and in-store at select locations between now and April 12th.

“Whether you’re trying us for the first time or a longtime Dickey’s fan, we’re excited to share with our guests our unique Texas take on this seasonal classic,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Guests can also stop by now through March 22nd to enjoy 2 two meat plates for only $24. With this special, folks can enjoy any combination of Dickey’s slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides including Jalapeño Sausage Kielbasa, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs and more.

