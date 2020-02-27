Highlights of the Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2019
(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)
FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces its financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2020.
Consolidated Results Highlights
The Company generated consolidated sales revenue of $5.4 million, a 38% increase over sales of $3.9 million in the prior-year period. In the six-month period ended December 31, 2019, consolidated sales of $10.3 million were 20% higher than sales of $8.6 million in the prior-year period.
|SELECTED RESULTS: Consolidated
|Quarter Ended
12-31-2018
|Quarter Ended
12-31-2019
|Sales
|$
|3,904,142
|$
|5,385,769
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(607,532
|)
|$
|(54,204
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(1,087,693
|)
|$
|(769,743
|)
IBC narrowed its comprehensive loss in the quarter to $770,000, or ($0.02) per share, as compared to a loss of $1.1 million, or ($0.03) per share, in the prior-year period. Year to date, the Company posted a loss of $1.3 million, which compares to a loss of $1.9 million in the six months ended December 31, 2018.
On an Adjusted EBITDA basis, IBC booked ($53,000) for the quarter, which compared favorably to Adjusted EBITDA of ($606,000) for the prior-year period. Year-to-date, IBC recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $67,000, as compared to ($723,000) in the prior-year period. In Q2 of 2020, the Company booked a one-time charge of $140,000 to reimburse a customer for out-of-spec material that was supplied to IBC by another company. Except for that one-time charge in SGA, Copper Alloy’s Adjusted EBITDA would have been $20,000 for the quarter instead of ($120,000).
Comprehensive gross margin strengthened in the quarter and year-to-date, improving to 15.6% in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from 6.8% in the prior-year period, and rising to 13.3% year to date, as compared to 9.0% in the comparable period of fiscal 2019.
EMC Division Highlights
|SELECTED RESULTS: Engineered Materials Division
|Quarter Ended
12-31-2018
|Quarter Ended
12-31-2019
|Sales
|$
|1,176,401
|$
|1,821,650
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(52,167
|)
|$
|301,229
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(154,053
|)
|$
|49,272
The EMC division swung to profitability in the quarter on sales of $1.8 million, which represented a 55% increase over sales in the prior-year period of $1.2 million. Year-to-date, EMC sales were $2.9 million, a 20.8% increase over sales of $2.4 million in the prior-year period. Increased sales in these periods were due largely to higher demand for BeAl products by semiconductor equipment manufacturers. In addition:
Copper Alloys Division Highlights
|SELECTED RESULTS: Copper Alloys Division
|Quarter Ended
12-31-2018
|Quarter Ended
12-31-2019
|Sales
|$
|2,727,741
|$
|3,564,119
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(362,975
|)
|$
|(119,293
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(547,706
|)
|$
|(365,527
|)
In the Copper Alloys division, sales in the quarter of $3.6 million were 31% higher than sales of $2.7 million in fiscal Q2 of 2019. Division sales in the six-month period ended December 31, 2019 increased 20% to $7.4 million, from $6.2 million in the prior year-to-date period.
“The Board of Directors and I are pleased with the strong upward trajectory in sales across both our Copper Alloy and EMC divisions, and we were particularly pleased to see EMC swing to profitability in the quarter,” said Mark A. Smith, IBC Board Chairman. “The growth in gross margins in both divisions bodes well for future revenue growth. We look forward to driving these trends forward, expanding sales further, and realizing our goal of profitability for the Company.”
FISCAL Q2 2020 SEGMENT AND CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS RESULTS
Following is a summary of the Company’s results of operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, on a consolidated and segment-by-segment basis: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e137951-beb9-4403-8e96-a260dcb2e71c
NON-IFRS MEASURES
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, IBC uses “Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-IFRS financial measure. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for cash flow generated by our business that is independent of our capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to loss for the period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents our income (loss) for the period before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of our first quarter loss to Adjusted EBITDA follows: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d58c5e66-7f37-4e3d-91d7-3f3c6c9dcda4
For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Mark A. Smith”
Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board
CONTACTS:
Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board
Jim Sims, Investor and Public Relations
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.
+1 (303) 503-6203
Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com
Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com
@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF
ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This disclosure contains a forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘intend’, ‘continue’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘ongoing’ and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting anticipated sales trends in fiscal 2020, expected demand for the Company’s products and expectations as to additional quantities to be sold under the Lockheed Martin contract. Although IBC believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statement are reasonable, forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statement. The forward looking statements made by the Company in this press release are based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. IBC makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in IBC’s filings, including its Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, available at www.sedar.com.
1 IBC reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA.” Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the Company’s MD&A for the quarter.
IBC Advanced Alloys, Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Following is a summary of the Company’s results of operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, on a consolidated and segment-by-segment basis.
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Adjusted EBITDA represents our income (loss) for the period before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of our first quarter loss to Adjusted EBITDA follows:
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
ibc_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: