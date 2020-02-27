Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is expected to grow from USD 159.62 Million in 2017 to USD 39,998.1 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 99.5% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Preference over millimeter-wave technology in 5G FWA, rising need for high-speed internet connectivity, broad network coverage with reduced latency and power consumption and high implementation of advanced technologies such as Machine-To-Machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT) are the factors fuelling the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is defined as a wireless link that helps to build connectivity to objects that are stationary or do not move when connectivity is used. FWA was often used as a replacement to wireline connections in the last mile. The role of FWA is similar to that of Fibre-to-the-x as both are connectivity solutions for the edge of the network. For FWA to be a competitive substitutive proposition to FTTx, it needs to provide fiber-like performance at better cost economics. For instance, In April 2018, Siklu Inc. launched SmartHaul Wireless Network Design Engine (WiNDE) which accelerates time to deployment by automating complex mmWave network designs. WiNDE is part of a complete SmartHaul SaaS Application suite, including Financial Analysis Calculators and a Range Estimator tool. This suite of software apps gives customers the tools they need to plan a mmWave network from a business case perspective to actual network design.

Increasing demand for fast internet connectivity and broad network coverage with reduced latency and power consumption is one of the driving forces. Also, preference over millimeter-wave technology in 5G FWA is fuelling the growth of the market. But it results in time-taking decision making related to standardization of spectrum allocation which may hamper the growth of the market. However, growing demand for IoT and cloud-based services and high priority on the development of 5G network should drive the industry growth in the coming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386041/request-sample

Key players operating in the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market include Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Ericsson, Mimosa Networks, Inc., Cohere Technologies, Inc., Siklu Communication, Ltd., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco, Arqiva, Cellular South, Inc. (C Spire), Orange S.A., United States Cellular Corporation, TELUS Corporation, Telefónica , Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN), Swisscom, and Hrvatski Telekom among others. To enhance their market position in the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in March 2018, Mimosa Networks launched the B24 wireless backhaul solution in the unlicensed 24 GHz band. B24 delivers speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps IP throughput, automatically allocating traffic dynamically as needed. The product offers reliability for backhaul links of up to 3 km (2 mi) and leverages Mimosa’s proprietary Spectrum Reuse Sync (SRS) technology, allowing up to 8 collocated B24 radios to share the same channel, on the same tower or rooftop, each running at 1 Gbps.

For instance, In May 2018, FARO Technologies made a strategic minority investment in present4D GmbH, which is a leading software solutions provider for professional virtual reality (VR) presentation and training environments. This partnership will drive the adoption of virtual reality solutions across a broad spectrum of business and industrial applications.

The services segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 62.10% in 2017.

The offering segment is classified into hardware and services. The services segment is dominating the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market in 2017. The services segment is expanding at a high pace as 5G FWA is likely to enhance network performance capabilities and deliver high-speed network coverage compared to currently used connectivity networks. Also, higher implementation of connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart devices, in several commercial and residential applications is also boosting up the growth of the market.

The semi-urban segment valued around USD 76.29 Million in 2017.

Demography segment is divided into segments such as urban, semi-urban and rural. The semi-urban segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017. In suburban areas and urban areas, the higher spectrum is required, whereas rural areas can use lower frequencies for FWA services. This impacts the growth of the segment

The residential segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 63.68 Million in 2017

Application segment includes residential, commercial, industrial and government. The residential segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 63.68 Million in 2017. 5G fixed wireless is an ultimate substitute mainly for residential customers as users can get gigabits of speeds at a competitive price, with no installation issues.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by-offering-386041.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market with USD 64.00 Million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. North America is dominating the market as the US is considered to have the highest user base and a similar trend which is expected to continue with the addition of new subscribers. Also, there is high 5G implementation in the region which is anticipated to increase on-demand video services. Asia- Pacific is a rapidly growing region as favourable government norms and policies support domestic companies to launch 5G mobile services by 2020. Also, various companies have adopted collaboration and partnership strategies to enter into 5G network market in APAC Region.

About the report:

The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, , competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386041&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386041&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Automotive Hypervisor Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/automotive-hypervisor-market-by-end-user-low-code-no-code-vehicle-type-386045.html

Calorimeter And Photometer Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/calorimeter-and-photometer-market-by-photometer-type-microscope-386046.html

Cloud Computing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cloud-computing-market-by-service-iaas-paas-saas-386047.html

Conveyor System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/conveyor-system-market-by-type-belt-roller-pallet-386048.html