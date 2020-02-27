ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, recently held a webinar, “The Proactive Grocer: Key Steps to Preventing Losses,” in partnership with FMI – The Food Industry Association. The webinar, which took place on January 30, is now available for viewing.



PRGX Vice President of Global Client Development Mark Kilgore, Vice President of Global Accounts Amy Andrade and Vice President of Grocery Center of Excellence Brad Royer led the webinar, which explored some of the most common points of leakage and how to correct them. The webinar also addressed how grocers can shift from reactive to proactive loss prevention to minimize operational complexity and maximize profit.

Additionally, Kilgore, Andrade and Royer provided insights on:

Best practices and emerging trends for recovery audit professionals;

How to achieve greater visibility throughout the source-to-pay process, and

How to identify and prevent errors from occurring in the first place.

“The grocery industry is one of the most demanding as constant change, new technologies and complex promotions force grocers to learn new skills each day,” said Kilgore. “Our webinar with the FMI – The Food Industry Association will offer grocers a new perspective on proactive profit loss prevention.”

The webinar is currently available for viewing at: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17946/385978 .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.