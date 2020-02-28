New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Caprolactam Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865705/?utm_source=GNW

On the flipside, stiff competition from Nylon 6/6, Nylon MDS, and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT).



- The nylon 6 fibers segment dominated the market, and it is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the textile and carpets industry across the world.

- Increasing focus on recycling caprolactam is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and South Korea.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for the Production of Nylon 6 Fibers



- Production of nylon 6 fibers is one of the major applications of caprolactam, which accounts for over 56% of the caprolactam market share.

- Nylon 6 fibers are wrinkle proof and highly resistant to abrasion and chemicals, such as acids and alkalis. Moreover, it is easy to dye these fibers, which primarily produce deep and bright shades, while offering high strength and lightweight.

- Nylon 6 fibers have varied applications in sportswear, swimwear, hosiery, and fashion wear. They have great stretch fit properties when combined with spandex fibers.

- Apart from clothing, nylon 6 fibers have other industrial applications, like tarpaulins, fishing nets, and tarpaulins. Moreover, they are used in packaging applications, as they have good mechanical, optical, and barrier properties.

- Nylon 6 fibers are extensively used in the production of fishing nets, tire yarns, sewing threads, industrial drive-belts, etc.

- Though the nylon 6 fiber segment is saturated in western countries, it is growing considerably in the Asian region, particularly in China. Owing to competition from other materials, like nylon 66 and polyester, the nylon 6 segment’s growth is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market with the highest share of almost 70%. With growing textile and automotive industries in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of caprolactam is increasing in the region.

- China is the largest producer of nylon 6 worldwide. Some of the largest manufacturers of nylon 6 in China are Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd, BASF (China) Co. Ltd, Liheng (Changle) Polyamide Technology Co. Ltd, etc. In terms of GDP, China is the second-largest economy in the world.

- According to National Bureau of Statistics of China, the export volumes of carpets from China increased from 457.25 million square meter to 635.28 million square meter during 2009-2018. The increasing exports of carpets from China is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for caprolactam in the country.

- The Korean automotive industry is heavily dependent on exports. With the decrease in exports, the production of automobiles has decreased for the second year on the trot. In 2018, South Korea accounted for about 4% of the global production.

- The aforementioned factors are expected to affect the demand for caprolactam during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global caprolactam market is fragmented in nature, and the top five players accounted for around 35% share (in terms of production capacity) in the global market. Key players in the market include Fibrant, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Advansix Inc., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC), and UBE Industries Ltd.



