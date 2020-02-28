Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global livestock grow lights market is expected to grow from USD 5.6 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising consumption of livestock-based products, technological improvements, use of smart livestock farming practices and inclination over livestock growth to increase livestock productivity are the factors driving livestock grow lights market.
Livestock means domestic animals which are tamed in agricultural setting to produce labor and commodities such as meat, eggs, milk, fur, leather, and wool. A grow light or lamp is defined as an electric lamp which operates as an artificial source of light to propel the growth in plants. In other words, livestock grow lights are artificial grow lights utilized in livestock farms for the improvement and development of animals. These lights are important for the development of animals, and it also effect the physiological reaction and solace of the Livestock. Adoption of animal-based products and smart livestock farming practices and increasing focus on livestock growth and welfare are two factors affecting the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2016, HATO BV (Netherlands) launched BUBO, tubular lighting for cage housing and aviaries to provide appropriate light for proper feed and water intake.
An increase in the consumption of livestock-based products is a major factor driving the market. Also, technological improvements and use of smart livestock farming practices is also fuelling the growth of the market. Inclination over livestock growth so as to increase livestock productivity is also another important factor. But lack of knowledge of smart technology for livestock farming in developing countries may hamper the growth of the market. However, growing number of commercial livestock farms across the globe will propel livestock grow lights market growth.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375961/request-sample
Key players operating in the global livestock grow lights market include Agrilight BV, Aruna Lighting, Big Dutchman, CBM Lighting, Delaval, Enim UAB, Fienhage Poultry Solutions, Greengage Lighting, HATO BV, Once Inc., Osram, Shenzhen Hontech-Wins, Signify Holding, Sunbird and Uni-Light LED among others. To enhance their market position in the global livestock grow lights market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.
The Light-Emitting Diode (LED) segment is growing rapidly in the market with the highest CAGR of 10.8% in forecast period
The type segment is classified into fluorescent, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), incandescent and HID. The Light-Emitting Diode (LED) segment is growing rapidly in the market with the highest CAGR in forecast period as it saves huge amount of energy and is durable. It is more energy-efficient with one-fifth of the power consumption of incandescent bulbs.
Cattle segment valued around USD 2.12 Million in 2017
Livestock segment includes cattle, poultry, swine, and others. Cattle segment is dominating the market in 2017. In dairy farms, grow lights multiplies the productivity of milk from dairy cattle and helps to stimulate muscle growth to increase meat production.
The new installation segment held largest market share of 61.10% in 2017
Installation type segment is divided into segments such as retrofit and new installation. The new installation segment dominated the market in 2017. The expansion of farms propels the new installation for the livestock grow lights market
The blue color segment valued around USD 2.19 Million in 2017
The light color type segment includes green, red, white and blue. The blue color type segment dominated the market in 2017. LED grow lights provide a wide range of spectrum from blue to red that can be modified to the desired spectrum as per the spectral sensitivity of the livestock.
Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-livestock-grow-lights-market-by-type-fluorescent-375961.html
Regional Segment Analysis of the Livestock Grow Lights Market
The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global livestock grow lights market with USD 2.28 Billion in 2017 where as the Europe region is growing rapidly in the market. Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to large livestock population. The increase in number of livestock farms and the rising size of existing farms have also contributed to the high market share. The Europe region is fastest growing region due to high implementation of smart technologies which have led to increased farm profits. The rising demand for high-quality dairy-based products and beef is also propelling the growth of European region.
About the report:
The global livestock grow lights market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
For Instant Purchase:
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.
Contact Us
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.magnifierresearch.com
Related Reports
Global Potato Starch Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-potato-starch-market-by-nature-organic-conventional-375952.html
Global Quinoa Seeds Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-quinoa-seeds-market-by-seed-type-organic-375953.html
Global Rice Syrup Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-rice-syrup-market-by-nature-organic-conventional-375954.html
Global Soap Noodles Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-soap-noodles-market-by-product-type-vegetable-375955.html
Fior Markets
Pune, INDIA
fior-markets-logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: