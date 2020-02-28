NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical bionics market was valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Industry Insights by Product (Heart [Ventricular Assist Device, Total Artificial Heart, Artificial Heart Valve, and Pacemaker], Ear [Cochlear Implants, Bone Anchored Hearing Systems, Auditory Brainstem Implants], Eye, Orthopedic [Lower Limb {Bionic Foot and Bionic Ankle}, Upper Limb, and Exoskeleton], Brain/neural [Spinal Cord Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, and Others], and Others), by Fixation Type (Implantable and Non-Implantable)

Healthcare organizations are creating awareness regarding the usage of medical bionics owing to mounting cases of eye problems and limb loss and mounting healthcare spending in developing countries are the major opportunities for the growth of the medical bionics market.

Key players in the medical bionics market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In January 2020, Abbott Laboratories received expanded clearance from the FDA for the Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system, which allows targeted stimulation of the brain associated with Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

Implantable category accounted the largest share in the medical bionics market in 2019

On the basis of fixation type, the market is subdivided into implantable and non-implantable. Of all the fixation types, the implantable accounted foremost share in the medical bionics market due to the expanding number of organ failure population and a mounting number of patients electing for organ transplantation.

Explore key industry insights in 93 tables and 55 figures from the 204 pages of report, “Global Medical Bionics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by by Product (Heart [Ventricular Assist Device, Total Artificial Heart, Artificial Heart Valve, and Pacemaker], Ear [Cochlear Implants, Bone Anchored Hearing Systems, Auditory Brainstem Implants], Eye, Orthopedic [Lower Limb {Bionic Foot and Bionic Ankle}, Upper Limb, and Exoskeleton], Brain/neural [Spinal Cord Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, and Others], and Others), by Fixation Type (Implantable and Non-Implantable)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest medical bionics market as in the region the occurrence of chronic disease is mounting. In addition, expanding the geriatric population, escalating government emphasis on funding and R&D initiatives, and mounting the number of injuries and accidents leading to amputation are also up surging growth of the North American medical bionics market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global medical bionics market are Medtronic, Plc., Cochlear, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Advanced Bionics, LivaNova PLC, Orthofix International N.V., and LifeNet Health.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the product, the orthopedic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market.

Of all fixation type, the implantable accounted foremost share in the medical bionics market.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global medical bionics market on the basis of product, fixation type, and region.

Global Medical Bionics Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Heart Pacemaker Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) Artificial Heart Valves Total Artificial Heart

Neural/Brain Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCSs) Deep Brain Stimulators (DBSs) Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNSs) Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNSs) Others

Ear Cochlear Implants Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Auditory Brainstem Implants

Orthopedic Lower Limb Bionic Foot Bionic Knee Upper Limb Exoskeleton

Vision/Eye

Others

Fixation Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Implantable

Non-Implantable

Geographical Segmentation

Medical Bionics Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Fixation Type

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Fixation Type

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Fixation Type

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Fixation Type

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

