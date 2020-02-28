VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esrey Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that effectively immediately, David Cohen, Paul Larkin and Pablo Marcet have resigned as directors and officers of the Company and have been replaced by the following persons:



Allen D. Leschert, CEO and director, holds a B. Comm. (University of Alberta), and a law degree (University of Victoria) and has more than 35 years experience as a senior securities lawyer in Vancouver. He has served as a director and senior officer of multiple public companies and has dealt with numerous corporate and mining transactions around the world.

Malcolm Fraser, President, interim CFO and director, holds degrees in geological engineering (B.Sc., Queens), economic geology (M.A., Harvard) and law (Osgoode) and has more than 50 years experience in various capacities with numerous public mining companies.

W. Joseph Yelder, director, holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business). He has held senior management positions with Pepsi and has been a director or senior officer of numerous public companies.

David Pasko, director, holds a B.Th. (Summit Pacific College) and has completed numerous post graduate courses in accounting and finance. He has more than 8 years’ experience in financial transactions including arranging senior debt financing for mining transactions. He has also acted as a consultant to the Province of British Columbia, most recently in the area of affordable housing.

We look forward to the contribution of the unique skills and experience this group brings as we face the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the Company.

We thank the former directors and officers for their past service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavours.

