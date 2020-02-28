Next Games Corporation Company Release February 28, 2020 at 07:58 a.m. EET
Next Games is applying a change to its accounting policy relating to its research and development, sales and marketing as well as administrative functions. With the change, the company aims to improve its financial communication by providing investors more understandable, comprehensible and better structured financial information regarding the company’s product development and publishing operations in its financial reporting.
The accounting policy change relates to the classification of development costs for published products. Previously all game development costs, both for published and unpublished games, were reported under the Research and Development function. In the future development activities relating to published games are reported as part of the group’s Marketing and Sales function, and only costs related to unpublished games will be reported under the Research and Development function. The accounting policy change does not affect group-level revenues, EBIT, gross profit or balance sheet reporting.
In addition, a new Alternative Performance Metric, “Publishing Operations’ Profitability'' will be introduced as supplemental information in Next Games financial reporting. The aim of the new alternative performance metric is to provide investors with meaningful insight into the profitability of the company’s publishing operations. Publishing Operations’ Profitability metric is defined as revenues generated by the company’s published games, adjusted by the costs and investments related to game’s maintenance, further development, marketing and customer support.
Both, 2018 financials and interim report Jan 1 - Jun 30, 2019 have been adjusted to reflect the changes in accounting policy. Detailed information regarding the change is listed below and adjusted figures presented in the attached tables.
Key changes in classifications of cost under the new accounting policy
Due to the nature of the free-to-play business model, Next Games will group together costs relating to its publishing operations and classify costs related to the continued development of running published games as a service as maintenance, rather than as Research and Development activities. These costs, relating to maintaining and improving published games are not capitalized. The change in accounting policy will improve predictability and comparability of the group’s profitability between periods, independent of which development phase games are in, and whether or not related research and development costs are capitalized.
Previously all game development costs, both for published and unpublished games, were reported under Next Games’ Research and Development function. Going forward, only costs related to unpublished games and technology development will be reported under the research and development function, this includes but is not limited to:
Previously only costs related to marketing and personnel working in marketing were allocated under the Sales and Marketing function. Going forward, in addition to marketing activities, Next Games’ sales and marketing function will include all costs related to maintenance and continued development of published games. This includes but is not limited to:
Previously all costs related to the Group’s finance and legal department, general administration i.e. executive management as well as human resources were allocated under its administrative function. This also includes any expenses related to the company’s initial public offering and general financial services, such as auditing services. Going forward, the function will also include investor relations and the company’s corporate communications costs. This includes but is not limited to:
Key impact from the accounting policy change for 2018
Key impact from the accounting policy change for Jan 1 - Jun 31, 2019
TABLES 2018
|Adjusted
|EUR thousand
|Jan-Dec 2018
|Jan-Dec 2018
|Change
|Revenue
|35,245
|35,245
|0
|Cost of Revenues
|-13,952
|-13,952
|0
|Gross Profit
|21,294
|21,294
|0
|Other Operating Income
|71
|71
|0
|Research and Development
|-7,541
|-10,418
|2,877
|Sales and Marketing
|-26,776
|-23,643
|-3,133
|Administrative
|-3,963
|-4,218
|255
|Operating Profit (EBIT)
|-16,914
|-16,914
|0
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|EUR thousand
|Jan-Jun 2018
|Jan-Jun 2018
|Change
|Jul-Dec 2018
|Jul-Dec 2018
|Change
|Revenue
|10,477
|10,477
|0
|24,769
|24,769
|0
|Cost of Revenues
|-4,443
|-4,443
|0
|-9,509
|-9,509
|0
|Gross Profit
|6,034
|6,034
|0
|15,260
|15,260
|0
|Other Operating Income
|45
|45
|0
|27
|27
|0
|Research and Development
|-3,481
|-3,555
|74
|-4,060
|-6,863
|2,803
|Sales and Marketing
|-5,564
|-5,405
|-159
|-21,212
|-18,238
|-2,974
|Administrative
|-1,987
|-2,073
|86
|-1,975
|-2,146
|171
|Operating Profit (EBIT)
|-4,954
|-4,954
|0
|-11,961
|-11,961
|0
TABLES 2019
|Adjusted
|EUR thousand
|Jan-Jun 2019
|Jan-Jun 2019
|Change
|Revenue
|19,224
|19,224
|0
|Cost of Revenues
|-7,974
|-7,974
|0
|Gross Profit
|11,250
|11,250
|0
|Other Operating Income
|9
|9
|0
|Research and Development
|-3,284
|-4,679
|1,395
|Sales and Marketing
|-9,838
|-8,414
|-1,424
|Administrative
|-1,632
|-1,661
|29
|Operating Profit (EBIT)
|-3,495
|-3,495
|0
Publishing Profitability 2018 and 2019
|EUR thousand
|Jan-Jun 2018
|Jul-Dec 2018
|Jan-Dec 2018
|Revenue
|10,477
|24,769
|35,245
|Gross Profit
|6,034
|15,260
|21,294
|Sales & Marketing Cost
|-5,564
|-21,212
|-26,776
|Publishing Operations EBIT
|470
|-5,952
|-5,482
|Depreciations of the Publishing Operation
|69
|961
|1,030
|Publishing Operations EBITDA
|538
|-4,991
|-4,452
|EUR thousand
|Jan-Jun 2019
|Jul-Dec 2019
|Jan-Dec 2019
|Revenue
|19,224
|15,477
|34,701
|Gross Profit
|11,250
|8,418
|19,668
|Sales & Marketing Cost
|-9,838
|-7,756
|-17,594
|Publishing Operations EBIT
|1,412
|662
|2,074
|Depreciations of the Publishing Operation
|847
|846
|1,693
|Publishing Operations EBITDA
|2,259
|1,508
|3,767
