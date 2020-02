Ackermans & van Haaren realized a record profit of 394.9 million euros over the full year 2019 (2018: 289.6 million euros), partly thanks to a substantial capital gain on the sale of Residalya.

AvH achieves an 11.3% return on equity.

An increase of the dividend per share by 7.8% to 2.5 euros is proposed to the general meeting of shareholders.





