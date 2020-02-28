Orphazyme A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark, February 28, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces its Annual Report for the period January 1–December 31, 2019.
Kim Stratton, Chief Executive Officer of Orphazyme, said “2019 was an exceptional year for Orphazyme. We delivered on key priorities with our late-stage programs in Niemann-Pick disease Type C, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and continued to advance our proof-of-concept phase 2 study in Gaucher disease. We believe our investigational drug, arimoclomol, holds significant potential across a range of neurodegenerative diseases and we are excited to be on the cusp of bringing this first-in-class Heat-Shock Protein amplifier to patients. We are on track to submit marketing applications in the US in H1 2020 and in EU in H2 2020 and, pending the outcome and timing of regulatory reviews, plan to reach the market in 2021”.
Business Highlights in 2019
Financial Results 2019
For the period January 1–December 31, 2019
Subsequent events
Outlook 2020
For 2020, Orphazyme anticipates an operating loss in the range of DKK 500 - 550 million and a cash position at year-end 2020 of more than DKK 300 million, as outlined in the Annual Report 2019, published February 28, 2020.
The full report is attached as a PDF file and can be found on the Company's website www.orphazyme.com.
Conference Call
Orphazyme will host an investor call at which Chief Executive Officer, Kim Stratton, and Chief Financial Officer, Anders Vadsholt, will provide a company update and discuss results for the year ending December 31, 2019. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The call will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11.00 AM CET/5.00 AM EDT.
Dial-in details:
Event Title: Orphazyme Annual Report 2019
Confirmation code: 4153337
The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2rrgte8
After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.
Orphazyme A/S
Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55
About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com.
Forward-looking statement
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
