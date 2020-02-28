Enedo Plc Stock exchange release February 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

Registration of reduced number of shares of Enedo Plc

According to the decision made by the Board of Directors on 27 February 2020 on the annulment of shares (as described in the stock exchange release 27 February 2020), the new number of shares 8,432,735 of the company has been registered in the trade register. Trading with the new reduced number of shares begins today 28 February 2020 in Nasdaq Helsinki with a new ISIN code FI4000415252.

Enedo Group

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Our job is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo has three main product categories: LED Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In financial year 2019 Enedo Group’s revenue was € 43.3 million. Enedo has 388 employees and main operations in Finland, Italy, Tunis and USA. Enedo Group headquarter is located in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is a listed company in Nasdaq Helsinki.