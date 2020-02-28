Enedo Plc Stock exchange release February 28, 2020 at 8.30 a.m.

Efore Plc’s new name Enedo Plc has been registered in the trade register and the trading symbol of the company will change

The name change decided in the extraordinary general meeting has been registered in the trade register. The name of the company is Enedo Oyj, in English Enedo Plc.

The trading symbol of the company in Nasdaq Helsinki trading system will change today 28 February 2020. The current trading symbol of the share series EFO1V will change to ENEDO.

New basic information

Company name: Enedo Oyj

Trading symbol: ENEDO

ISIN code: FI4000415252

Enedo Group

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Our job is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo has three main product categories: LED Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In financial year 2019 Enedo Group’s revenue was € 43.3 million. Enedo has 388 employees and main operations in Finland, Italy, Tunis and USA. Enedo Group headquarter is located in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is a listed company in Nasdaq Helsinki.