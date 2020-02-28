Financial Highlights

• Consolidated revenue was US$ 29.8 mln (MSEK 281.6), up 71% YoY (12m 2018: US$ 17.4 mln (MSEK 151.0)).

• Net loss after tax of US$ -1.2 mln (MSEK -6.0) decreased by 88% YoY (12m 2018: US$ -10.1 mln (MSEK -88.5)).

• Positive EBITDA was US$ 7.2 mln (MSEK 68.2) compared to US$ -1.7 mln (MSEK -14.2) in the previous reporting period.

• Net cash flow generated from operating activities was US$ 8.9 mln (MSEK 84.9), up 159% YoY (12m 2018: US$ 3.4 mln (MSEK 28.8)).

Operational Highlights

• Heap leach gold production amounted to 525 kg (16,867 oz), up 50% YoY (12m 2018: 350 kg (11,267 oz)). Heap leach operations were discontinued at the end of December.

• 334 thousand tonnes of ore was stacked on the heap leach with an average grade of 2.08 g/t, a 20% reduction YoY (12m 2018: 2.59 g/t).

• In November 2019, the construction of the CIL plant at Tardan was completed. At the end of December the plant reached its designed throughput of 50 tonnes per working hour. CIL gold production amounted to 110 kg (3,540 oz).

• CIL ore processing was 38 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 3.94 g/t.

• Alluvial gold production decreased by 26% to 54 kg (1,730 oz) compared to 73 kg (2,337 oz) in 12m 2018.

• Total gold production was 689 kg (22,137 oz), up 63% YoY (12m 2018: 423 kg (13,604 oz)).

• Average selling price for gold increased by 15% to US$ 1,416 per oz (12m 2018: US$ 1,228 per oz).

• Total Cash cost reduced by 17% to US$ 884 per oz (12m 2018: US$ 1,059 per oz).

• In April 2019, the resources of the Kara-Beldyr deposit were approved by the State Reserve Committee (GKZ). According to the resource statement filed by Auriant Mining for approval, Kara-Beldyr C1 and C2 resources amounted to 842,000 ozs of gold (26.2 tonnes) with an average grade of 3.38 g/t and 2,044m ozs of silver, (63.6 tonnes) with an average grade of 8.2 g/t. This latest resource statement confirms Auriant’s confidence of building a mine that is able to produce up to 2 tonnes of gold/year with a mine life of over 10 years.

• 2020 annual Tardan gold production forecast is 900 - 940 kg (28,936 – 30,222 oz). Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 350 - 380 thousand tonnes.

For more information please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CET on February 28th, 2019.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

