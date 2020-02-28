Fourth quarter 2019



Net sales increased to MSEK 31 (27)

Gross margin increased to 64% (-29%)

Write-down of goodwill by MSEK -7

EBIT improved to MSEK -14 (-122)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.02 SEK (-0.88)

During the quarter Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 12,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately USD 1.464 million



January – December 2019

Net sales decreased somewhat to MSEK 112 (116)

Gross margin increased to 54% (32%)

Write-down of goodwill by MSEK -7

EBIT improved to MSEK -51 (-132)

Earnings per share before and after dilution improved to SEK -0.23 (-1.16)

In September Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 17,650,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately SEK 15 million

In November Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 12,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately USD 1.464 million

Anoto secured an investment of USD 3 million for a 16.667% stake in its education-technology subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. The investment was made at a pre-money valuation of Knowledge AI Inc of USD 15 million, implying a post-money valuation of Knowledge AI Inc of USD 18 million, equivalent to approximately SEK 173 million

Events after the reporting period: Two more school districts in the US have chosen Anoto’s education platform KAIT to deliver AI-based individualized education. Combined, the new school districts are comprised of 301 schools and 238,341 students



For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com



Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 28, 2020 at 08:00 CET.

