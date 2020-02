Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 February 2020 at 09:00





Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements 2019 have been published and published on the company's website at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/financial/financial-statements.

Digitalist Group Plc has also published its Corporate Governance Statement at

https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance.

The PDF files of Digitalist Group Plc’ Financial Statements 2019 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Petteri Poutiainen

CEO

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Interim CFO Mervi Södö, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

Attachments