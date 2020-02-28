Enedo Plc Stock exchange release February 28, 2020 9:00 a.m.



Enedo Plc updates its disclosure policy



Enedo plc’s Board of Directors has on 27 February 2020 approved the updated disclosure policy, which describes the key operating principles that Enedo plc adheres to when communicating with different capital market representative and the media. The central change in the disclosure policy is related to threshold change regarding new customers or orders to be communicated to the market by a stock exchange release. In the future, new customers or orders that are expected to be annually over 5% of annual group net sales are communicated to the market with a stock exchange release. Enedo informs the market about other important orders or new customer by press releases. Additionally, technical updates have been made to the disclosure policy.

The change in the disclosure policy comes into effect immediately. The updated disclosure policy is attached to this stock exchange release and available at the company’s website.

Enedo Plc annual report 2019 will be published on week 13/2020, annual general meeting will be held on April 24, 2020 and half-year report on August 13, 2020.





ENEDO PLC

BOARD OF THE DIRECTORS

For further information please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

Enedo Group



Enedo is a European designer and producer of high quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Our job is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo has three main product categories: LED Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In financial year 2019 Enedo Group’s revenue was € 43.3 million. Enedo has 388 employees and main operations in Finland, Italy, Tunis and USA. Enedo Group headquarter is located in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is a listed company in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.enedopower.com

Attachment