In Q4 2019, of the revenue and the adjusted EBITDA of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereafter: “the Group”) increased. Revenue amounted to EUR 30.0 million increasing by 1.5% in Q4 and the adjusted EBITDA was EUR 14.8 million increasing by 1.1%.

In 2019, the annual revenue was EUR 130.5 million and adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 74.3 million, both decreasing by 0.1% staying to the level of previous year. However, the profit for the year was an all-time record of EUR 44.4 million, exceeding the previous year's profit by EUR 20.0 million due to lower dividend income tax expenses, as in 2018 the Group paid an extraordinarily large amount of dividends of EUR 105 million.

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board, the year 2019 was another eventful year for Tallinna Sadam and the divergent changes also influenced the financial results of the Group, which ultimately reached a high level of successful year 2018 and, thanks to a strong Q4, also achieved an all-time record in annual profit. “Passenger record, the rapid development of the Muuga-Vuosaari line, the increase in dry bulk volumes supported by a good grain season, the longer summer work period of the icebreaker Botnica in northern Canada and the revenue from the trips of the additional ferry on the Saaremaa route in summer contributed significantly to the annual results. On the other hand, the results were pressured by fluctuations and general drop in liquid cargo volumes and regular docking of several passenger vessels at the beginning of the year,” Kalm explained.

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board, the increase in the Group’s revenue in Q4 as well as during the year was mainly influenced by the work of multifunctional icebreaker Botnica as an escort and ice management vessel in the northern part of Canada from June to November; and the growth of liquid cargo volumes and revenues. “The revenue from the trips of the additional ferry on the Saaremaa route in summer also contributed significantly to the annual results,” Kalm explained.

Tallinna Sadam will present the financial results of the Group at a webinar on 28 February at 11:00 EET, to attend, please register here. The webinar will be held in English.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q4 Q4 +/- 2019 2018 +/- 2019 2018 Revenue 30.0 29.6 1.5% 130.5 130.6 -0.1% Adjusted EBITDA 14.8 14.7 1.1% 74.3 74.4 -0.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.5% 49.7% -0.2 56.9% 56.9% 0.0 Operating profit 9.1 9.0 0.8% 51.7 52.1 -0.8% Income tax 0.0 0.1 -100.0% -5.8 -26.2 -78.0% Profit for the period 8.5 8.6 -1.7% 44.4 24.4 81.8% Investments 10.7 6.1 74.2% 29.5 14.3 106.9%





31.12.2019 31.12.2018 +/- Total assets 625.5 623.6 0.3% Interest bearing debt 207.8 213.6 -2.7% Other liabilities 40.7 42.4 -4.0% Equity 377.0 367.7 2.5% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Revenue

Revenue for Q4 of 2019 grew by EUR 0.4 million, i.e. 1.5%, year on year but annual revenue decreased by EUR 0.1 million, i.e. 0.1%, to EUR 130.5 million. In 2019, in terms of segments, the most significant annual revenue change was in the Cargo harbours segment where revenue declined by EUR 1.6 million, i.e. 3.8%, attributable to a decline in the volume of liquid bulk cargo, which on the other hand was offset by the increase in dry bulk volumes and the addition of a new vessel to the Muuga-Vuosaari line in the second half of the year.

The revenue of the Passenger harbours segment remained at the same level as in 2018 due to increase in line- and cruise passenger volumes and despite of the regular dry docking of several passenger ships at the beginning of the year.

The revenue of the Ferry segment grew, mainly due to changes in the contractual fee rates, which are linked to the Estonian consumer and fuel price indices and wage inflation.

The revenue of the segment Other increased, mostly due to longer charter period during the summer season and the indexation of the ice-breaking and charter fees to the inflation index, regarding both winter and summer period works.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 grew by EUR 0.2 million, i.e. 1.1% year on year. The annual adjusted EBITDA remained at the level of 2018, decreasing by EUR 0.1 million to EUR 74.3 million, i.e. by 0.1%. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 56.9%.

Profit

Due to lower income tax expense, profit for 2019 reached an all-time high of EUR 44.4 million, exceeding profit for 2018 by EUR 20.0 million. Net profit for Q4 amounted to EUR 8.5 million.

Profit before tax decreased by EUR 0.5 million, i.e. 0.9%, to EUR 50.2 million in 2019. Profit before tax for the fourth quarter decreased by EUR 0.1 million year on year. Income tax expense decreased by EUR 20.4 million because in 2018 the Group declared a record dividend of EUR 105 million compared with EUR 35.2 million in 2019.

Investments

In Q4, capital investments totalled EUR 10.7 million. In 2019, the Group’s capital investments totalled EUR 29.5 million. This is more than twice the amount invested in 2018, when investments amounted to EUR 14.3 million. Investments of 2019 were mainly related to the Old City Harbour, where work continued on the reconstruction of passenger terminal D and the installation of on-shore power supply systems for passenger ships, and the Group co-financed the construction of the road Reidi tee. Dredging works were carried out in the approach canal and waters of the Paldiski South Harbour, quays and supplier routes were reconstructed at Muuga harbour, machinery and technical systems were renewed on board of the icebreaker Botnica, and scheduled dry docking work was done and service areas were rebuilt on the ferries.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 35,183 42,563 Trade and other receivables 10,614 8,017 Inventories 408 305 Non-current assets held for sale 142 0 Total current assets 46,347 50,885 Non-current assets Investments in associates 1,609 1,569 Other long-term receivables 294 196 Property, plant and equipment 575,267 568,965 Intangible assets 2,015 2,024 Total non-current assets 579,185 572,754 Total assets 625,532 623,639 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 16,266 15,766 Derivative financial instruments 243 425 Provisions 1,915 1,957 Government grants 193 174 Taxes payable 893 5,844 Trade and other payables 11,755 9,517 Total current liabilities 31,265 33,683 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 191,580 197,846 Government grants 24,754 23,418 Other payables 915 1,018 Total non-current liabilities 217,249 222,282 Total liabilities 248,514 255,965 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263,000 263,000 Share premium 44,478 44,478 Statutory capital reserve 18,520 18,520 Hedge reserve -243 -425 Retained earnings (prior periods) 6,859 17,678 Profit for the period 44,404 24,423 Total equity 377,018 367,674 Total liabilities and equity 625,532 623,639





Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:



In thousands of euros Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 30,005 29,572 130,536 130,635 Other income 229 158 1,017 816 Operating expenses -9,212 -9,347 -36,669 -37,360 Personnel expenses -5,740 -5,508 -19,867 -19,420 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -6,125 -5,829 -23,037 -22,345 Other expenses -77 -34 -301 -251 Operating profit 9,080 9,012 51,679 52,075 Finance income and costs Finance income 13 20 42 33 Finance costs -463 -464 -1,797 -2,003 Finance costs - net -450 -444 -1,755 -1,970 Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method -173 -18 244 517 Profit before income tax 8,457 8,550 50,168 50,622 Income tax 0 51 -5,764 -26,199 Profit for the period 8,457 8,601 44,404 24,423 Attributable to owners of the Parent 8,457 8,601 44,404 24,423 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.03 0.03 0.17 0.11 Basic and diluted earnings per share - continuing operations (in euros) 0.03 0.03 0.17 0.11

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros 2019 2018 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 138,690 138,746 Cash receipts related to other income 193 104 Other receipts 0 2,600 Payments to suppliers -47,210 -46,260 Payments to and on behalf of employees -16 892 -16,461 Payments for other expenses -377 -366 Income tax paid on dividends -10,985 -21,250 Cash from operating activities 63,419 57,113 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -27,965 -11,941 Purchases of intangible assets -550 -618 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 39 12 Dividends received 204 204 Interest received 28 18 Cash used in investing activities -28,244 -12,325 Contributions to share capital 0 119,883 Redemption of debt securities -9,000 -12,650 Loans received 10,000 0 Repayments of loans received -6,766 -6,766 Change in overdraft (liability) 0 -2,565 Repayments of finance lease principal 0 -7 Dividends paid -34,970 -105,000 Interest paid -1,769 -2,023 Other payments related to financing activities -50 -51 Cash from/used in financing activities -42,555 -9,179 NET CASH FLOW -7,380 35,609 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 42,563 6,954 Change in cash and cash equivalents -7,380 35,609 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 35,183 42,563

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2019 totalled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallinna Sadam

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachment