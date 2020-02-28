Pune, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer” market report 2020 - 2025 offers a far-reaching analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine emerging economies. These insights offered in the Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer report would benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer market growth.

Checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer is a type of drug that blocks certain proteins made by some types of immune system cells, such as T cells, and some cancer cells. These proteins help keep immune responses in check and can keep T cells from killing cancer cells. When these proteins are blocked, the “brakes” on the immune system are released and T cells are able to kill cancer cells better. Examples of checkpoint proteins found on T cells or cancer cells include PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4/B7-1/B7-2.



Those four kinds of checkpoint inhibitors are mainly used to treat melanoma, bladder cancer and others. In 2015, melanoma treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors took a share of 80.53%. In 2016, melanoma treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors will be 68153g. Bladder cancer treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors will be 1978g.



Although YERVOY® (ipilimumab), OPDIVO® (nivolumab), KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) are four indispensable medicines for cancer treatment, they also has many shortages. Firstly, they all have side effect for patient. Secondly, price of checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer is too expensive. CTLA-4 inhibitors price is about 118.2 USD/mg in 2016. PD-1 inhibitors price is about 28.6 USD/mg in 2016. PD-L1 inhibitors price is about 30.5 USD/mg in 2016. For most patients, the price is unbearable.



The Global Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer market is valued at 4690 million USD in 2018 and will reach 29000 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer market forecast (2020 - 2025): -

Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

Merck

Roche

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: -

PD-1 Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

CTLA-4 Inhibitors

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer market for each application, including: -

Melanoma Treatment

Bladder Cancer Treatment

Other

This report studies the global market size of Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

