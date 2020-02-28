AS Nordecon and the Estonian Road Administration entered into three contracts for reconstruction of different road sections in total amount of close to 7.7 million euros.

On national road no. 51 or the Viljandi – Põltsamaa road the 7.3 kilometre section between Võisiku – Kuningamäe will be reconstructed. The cost of the works is 2.6 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed within seven months.

On basic road no. 69 or the Võru – Kuigatsi – Tõrva road the 8.1 kilometre section between Kuigatsi intersection and Soontaga plus two bridges will be reconstructed. The cost of the works is 3.14 million euros plus value added tax and the works will also be completed within seven months.

On national road no. 2 or the Tallinn – Tartu – Võru – Luhamaa road the 4.1 kilometre section between Vaida – Aruvalla on kilometres 20.898 – 25.00 thread I will be reconstructed. The cost of the works is 1.945 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed within 180 days.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com