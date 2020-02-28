The Board of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB, a company investing into agricultural land, approved its activity forecasts for 2020. Consolidated revenues of INVL Baltic Farmland are forecasted at EUR 652 thousand and net profit should amount to EUR 390 thousand.



These predictions are based on the assumption that there will be no changes in land value in 2020, no land sale/acquisition transactions will be made and not predicting the changes in provision for impairment of trade receivables and the influence of trade receivables on the amount of the administration fee.

INVL Baltic Farmland group owns 3 thousand hectares of farmland in Lithuania, which is leased to farmers and agricultural companies.

