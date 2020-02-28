Noerresundby, Denmark, 28 February 2020

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61 dated 26. November 2019 and as modified in company announcement no. 08/2020 dated 23 January 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 60 million and no more than 600,000 shares in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 21 February 2020 to 27 February 2020:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 58,600 221.66 12,989,076 21 February 2020 3,500 221.22 774,270 24 February 2020 5,500 207.48 1,141,140 25 February 2020 5,000 206.16 1,030,800 26 February 2020 3,500 204.50 715,750 27 February 2020 6,000 202.43 1,214,580 Accumulated under the programme 82,100 217.61 17,865,616

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 551,022 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

