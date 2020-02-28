Newark, NJ, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global food emulsifiers market is expected to grow from USD 3.21 billion in 2017 to USD 5.23 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

From the past few years, the food emulsifiers market has been witnessing the steady growth. One of the major factor driving the demand for food emulsifiers market is rise in consumption of processed food, across the globe. Food emulsifiers helps to stabilize emulsion in the food and beverage process and helps to improve the function and quality of food. Today, consumers have busy lifestyle, thus, consumers prefers processed food which is not only healthy but also convenient and saves a lot of time and efforts. Therefore, with the increasing demand for processed food, market is growing at steady rate.

Emulsifiers, which are used in food, are also known as emulgents, a surface-active agent that acts as a border between two immiscible liquids such as oil and water, allowing them to be blended into stable emulsions. It helps to reduce stickiness, control crystallization and prevent separation. It enhance the structure of baked goods by increasing whip-ability of batters, conditioning of dough and helping foods like pasta to maintain quality and freshness of food.

Global food emulsifiers market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of food emulsifiers in food and beverage industry. In addition, high growth of the food & beverage sector coupled with presence of a broad consumer base is another critical driving factor that is likely to boost product consumption. However, limited extraction and additional costs associated with emulsifiers extracted from natural resources may obstruct the growth of market, over the forecast period. Nevertheless, product innovations leading to better stabilization properties and lower costs may boost the market in forthcoming years.

Key players operating in the global food emulsifiers market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont, Cargill, Kerry Group Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Corbion N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., and Beldem S.A. among others. To enhance their market position in the global food emulsifiers market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in May 2017, Voxon Photonics developed Voxon VX1, the world’s most advanced three-dimensional (3D) food emulsifiers which intend to bring digital content to life and helps empower people to visualise, communicate, learn in a collaborative manner with no barrier to the 3D experience, and no glasses required.

In December 2018, Kerry Group announced the acquisition of two U.S. based ingredient businesses, Ariake USA and Southeastern Mills North American Coatings and Seasonings business, to enhance the Group’s foundational technology portfolio and strengthening its foodservice positioning.

The mono & di-glycerides segment held the largest market share and valued around USD 934.28 million in 2017

Type segment is divided into segments such as a mono & di-glycerides and their derivatives, lecithin, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, stearoyl lactylates and others. The mono & di-glycerides segment held the largest market share and valued around USD 934.28 million in 2017. These products are glycerin-based fatty acid esters that aids in improving the surface activity required for proper stabilization and homogenization of processed victuals. Mono-, di-glycerides & derivatives are widely consumed for manufacturing dairy and bakery items, including ice creams, margarine, cakes, and bread.

The plant source held the highest market share 62.40% in 2017

The source segment includes plant source and animal source. The plant source held the highest market share 62.40% in 2017. Plant-based food emulsifiers are highly preferable as they are more stable and less harmful in food formulation.

The emulsification segment held the major market share of 28.90% in 2017

The function segment is classified into emulsification, aeration and stabilization, starch complexing, protein interaction, crystal modification, oil structuring and lubrication and processing aids. The emulsification segment held the major market share of 28.90% in 2017. Emulsification is defined as a process of dispersing one liquid (containing the bioactive compounds) in a second immiscible liquid, by applying hydrophobic, or electrostatic, or hydrogen bonding interactions between the an encapsulating material and bioactive compounds.

The dairy & frozen desserts segment is dominating the market with the highest share 32.10% in 2017

The application segment includes dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery products, bakery products, convenience foods, meat products and other. The dairy & frozen desserts segment is dominating the market with the highest share 32.10% in 2017 due to the increased consumption of food products in this application, especially in the developed regions of North America and Europe.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Food Emulsifiers Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of approximately 42.30% in 2017. The key contributing factors are increased demand for convenience foods and dairy & frozen desserts among the consumers across the region. The increased consumption of processed food in this region and the presence of the majority of the top food emulsifier companies in this region is influencing the market growth. Asia Pacific is growing rapidly in the global food emulsifiers market, owing to rising population and changing food habits.

About the report:

The global food emulsifiers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Tonnes), export (Tonnes), and import (Tonnes). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

