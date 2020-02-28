DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 February 2020, 11:00 EET

DNA’s Annual Report 2019 was published today on 28 February 2020 on company's website: www.dna.fi/investors

Annual Report includes the Board of Directors Report and the Financial Statements consisting of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company Financial Statements. DNA’s Annual Report includes also a Corporate Governance Statement for 2019.

In addition, DNA’s Annual Report includes Corporate Responsibility Report prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards (Global Reporting Initiative 2016). DNA’s Corporate Responsibility Report has been assured by an independent external party.

All of the above statements are attached to this release as a PDF file and are also available in Finnish and in English on DNA’s website: https://corporate.dna.fi/investors/reports/annual-reports-and-csr-reports

Further enquiries:

Investor Relations, Marja Mäkinen, tel. +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

