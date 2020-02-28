Portland, OR, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Migraine Drugs Market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Migraine is characterized by a recurrent throbbing headache, which affects only one side of the head. It is accompanied by vomiting, nausea, and even disturbed vision in some cases.

Request Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2811

Increase in prevalence of migraine, rapid rise in female population, and surge in awareness among patients for migraine treatment & prevention drive the growth of the global migraine drugs market. However, side effects of migraine drugs are expected to limit the market growth. Conversely, emerging new therapies/drugs for migraine treatment and growth opportunities in the emerging nations are expected to present opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

By type, abortive medicines accounted for more than three-fourths share of the global migraine drugs market in 2017. Furthermore, by route of administration, the oral segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

North America occupied two-fifths share of the global migraine drugs market.

Oral is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to occupy more than one-fourth market share of the global migraine drugs market by 2025.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2811



North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to surge in demand for better healthcare along with effective government reforms for awareness towards migraine & its prevention. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025, due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Endo International Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Impax Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., and Pfizer Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Sanofi SA.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Sleep Aids Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

STD Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Nurse Call Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Medical Laser Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research