The worldwide smartphone market is characterised by increasingly saturated developed markets and emerging markets that have a strong potential for growth. This report investigates the various drivers and idiosyncrasies of eight regional markets and identifies issues and opportunities that operators and vendors must be aware of.
The report analyses the smartphone market and describes the key worldwide and regional trends that affect the sales and adoption of smartphones.
Data Coverage
Key Topics Covered
1. Worldwide Trends
2. Western Europe
3. Central & Eastern Europe
4. Middle East & North Africa
5. Sub-Saharan Africa
6. Emerging Asia-Pacific
7. Developed Asia-Pacific
8. North America
9. Latin America
