SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28.2.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200227183728_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-27

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 97 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 44 Unit price: 10.45 EUR

(3): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.68 EUR

(4): Volume: 695 Unit price: 10.62 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 1,266 Volume weighted average price: 10.6406 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,719 Unit price: 10.6968 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,515 Unit price: 10.74882 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,098 Unit price: 10.68318 EUR

(4): Volume: 4,206 Unit price: 10.62776 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 17,538 Volume weighted average price: 10.69045 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-27

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 184 Unit price: 10.57 EUR

(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 10.74586 EUR

(3): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 384 Volume weighted average price: 10.6513 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-27

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 301 Unit price: 10.75209 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 401 Volume weighted average price: 10.73411 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-27

Venue: BATP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 312 Unit price: 10.67 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 312 Volume weighted average price: 10.67 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-27

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 10.63 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 99 Volume weighted average price: 10.63 EUR





