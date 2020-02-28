SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28.2.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200227183728_2
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 97 Unit price: 10.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 44 Unit price: 10.45 EUR
(3): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.68 EUR
(4): Volume: 695 Unit price: 10.62 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 1,266 Volume weighted average price: 10.6406 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,719 Unit price: 10.6968 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,515 Unit price: 10.74882 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,098 Unit price: 10.68318 EUR
(4): Volume: 4,206 Unit price: 10.62776 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 17,538 Volume weighted average price: 10.69045 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 184 Unit price: 10.57 EUR
(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 10.74586 EUR
(3): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 384 Volume weighted average price: 10.6513 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 301 Unit price: 10.75209 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 401 Volume weighted average price: 10.73411 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue: BATP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 312 Unit price: 10.67 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 312 Volume weighted average price: 10.67 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 10.63 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 99 Volume weighted average price: 10.63 EUR
Sanoma Oyj
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Sanoma Corp
Helsinki, FINLAND
