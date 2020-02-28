Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Plastics Market, Type of Aircraft and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for revenues of $744 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $1,133 million by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Aerospace manufacturers have been shifting to plastics and replacing conventional metals. Furthermore, polymers such as PEEK, PMMA, PC, PPS, and ABS are used in aircraft parts such as airframes, interiors, engine components, propulsion systems, mirrors, and ceilings. Modern plastics also have a greater ability to resist high-altitude UV radiation than many traditional materials
The aerospace plastics market growth is driven by the rising aviation sector, substitute for aluminum and steel, and easy adoption in aircraft design. Moreover, the most important factor that boosts the aerospace plastics market growth includes rise in fuel costs and the accompanying incentives to make aircraft more efficient. However, high cost of fabrication and a limited range of material options are hampering the market. Meanwhile, technological advancement in bio-based plastics is expected to boost demand significantly.
The aerospace plastics market is segmented on the basis of material type, type of aircraft, application, and region.
The key players operating in the aerospace plastics market include PPG Industries, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Rochling, Sabic, SAINT-GOBAIN, Solvay, Victrex plc., Drake Plastics, and Ensinger. The key players adopted several strategies such as new product launch, agreement, acquisition, and expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market.
Other players in the value chain include Curbell Plastics, Zeus, Loar Group Polyflour Plastics, 3P - Performance Plastics Products, Grafix Plastics, PACO Plastics & Engineering Inc., and others.
Key Findings
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning, 2018
3.4.1. Top Player Positioning, 2018
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Demand for Light Weight Components
3.5.1.2. High-Performance Properties
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High Fabrication Costs
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Bio-Based Plastics
Chapter 4: Aerospace Plastics Market, By Material
4.1. Overview
4.2. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
4.3. Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
4.4. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
4.5. Poly Carbonate (PC)
4.6. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
4.7. Others
Chapter 5: Aerospace Plastics Market, By Type of Aircraft
5.1. Overview
5.2. Commercial
5.3. Military
5.4. Rotorcraft
5.5. Space
Chapter 6: Aerospace Plastics Market, By Application
6.1. Overview
6.2. Cabin Interior
6.3. Windows & Windshields
6.4. Airframe
6.5. Propulsion System
Chapter 7: Aerospace Plastics Market, By Region
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. LAMEA
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
8.1. Saint Gobain S.A.
8.2. Victrex PLC
8.3. DuPont
8.4. Solvay S.A.
8.5. Sabic
8.6. Rochling
8.7. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
8.8. PPG Industries Inc.
8.9. Drake Plastics
8.10. Ensinger Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kj59ok
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: