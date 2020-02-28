Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic, Disinfection), Type (Non-Enzymatic, Enzymatic, High level disinfectant), Application (Surgical, Endoscope, Ultrasound, Dental Instruments) & End user - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2,583.2 million by 2025 from USD 1,769.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing focus on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare sector. However, an increase in preference for single-use instruments due to concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Based on process, the automatic cleaning segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



On the basis of process, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into presoak/pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection. Automatic cleaning is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of automatic washers to maximize productivity with the minimum usage of detergents and disinfectants, the effective cleaning of organic contaminants from surgical instruments, and the minimum time required for cleaning by the automated washer.



By application, the surgical instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2019



Based on application, the surgical instrument segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The increasing prevalence and burden of HAIs and chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



By end-users, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on end-users, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, dental clinics and hospitals, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing number of hospitals and clinics in developed countries, increasing prevalence of HAIs, and an increasing number of medical institutes in developed and emerging regions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Device Cleaning Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Process & Country (2019)

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Market: Developing vs Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the Aging Population

5.2.1.4 Regulatory Requirements and Compliance

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Medical Tourism in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cleaning and Disinfection of Advanced and Complex Medical Devices



6 Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disinfection

6.2.1 High-Level Disinfection

6.2.1.1 High-Level Disinfection is Used to Disinfect Critical and Semi-Critical Instruments

6.2.2 Intermediate-Level Disinfection

6.2.2.1 Intermediate-Level Disinfectants are Primarily Used as Surface Disinfectants in Dentistry

6.2.3 Low-Level Disinfection

6.2.3.1 Low-Level Disinfection is Used for Cleaning Non-Critical Instruments

6.3 Automatic Cleaning

6.3.1 Enzymatic Detergents

6.3.1.1 Enzymatic Detergents Majorly Remove Organic Contaminants

6.3.2 Non-Enzymatic Detergents

6.3.2.1 Non-Enzymatic Detergents are Used for the Automatic Cleaning of Instruments Not Recommended to Be Cleaned Using Enzymatic Detergents

6.4 Manual Cleaning

6.4.1 Enzymatic Detergents

6.4.1.1 Enzymatic Detergents are Most Commonly Used in Manual Cleaning

6.4.2 Non-Enzymatic Detergents

6.4.2.1 Non-Enzymatic Detergents Assure Complete Cleaning of Instruments

6.5 Presoaking/Precleaning

6.5.1 Enzymatic Detergents

6.5.1.1 Enzymatic Detergents Reduce the Need for Lengthy Manual Scrubbing

6.5.2 Non-Enzymatic Detergents

6.5.2.1 Non-Enzymatic Detergents Prevent Adhesion of Bioburden on Medical Instruments



7 Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surgical Instruments

7.2.1 A Large Number of Surgeries Performed Worldwide is Driving the Growth of This Segment

7.3 Endoscopes

7.3.1 Large Volume of Endoscopic Surgeries Performed is Supporting the Growth of This Segment

7.4 Ultrasound Probes

7.4.1 High Prevalence of Ultrasound-Related Infections is Driving the Growth of This Application Segment

7.5 Dental Instruments

7.5.1 Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases & Growing Number of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Other Instruments



8 Medical Device Cleaning Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics are the Largest End Users of Medical Device Cleaning Products

8.3 Diagnostic Centers

8.3.1 Growing Number of Private Imaging Centers to Support Market Growth

8.4 Dental Hospitals & Clinics

8.4.1 Growing Dental Tourism Industry is Driving the Demand for Medical Device Cleaning Products

8.5 Other End-users



9 Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US is the Largest Market for Medical Device Cleaning Products

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 High Incidence of Hais and Stringent Regulatory Standards for Healthcare Providers to Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 High Prevalence of Hais in the Country to Support Market Growth

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Strong Regulatory Legislature Supports Medical Device Cleaning Practices in the UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Large Geriatric Population in Italy to Support Market Growth

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Government Support to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the Asia Pacific Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Huge Population and Increasing Number of Healthcare Facilities to Drive Market Growth in China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 India is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Gcc Countries are Among the Region's Largest Markets for Healthcare Products



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.4.1 Divestitures

10.4.2 Agreements

10.4.3 Expansions

10.4.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Steris PLC

11.2 Getinge Group

11.3 Cantel Medical Corporation

11.4 Ecolab Inc.

11.5 3M Company

11.6 Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation)

11.7 Ruhof Corporation

11.8 Metrex Research LLC

11.9 Hartmann Group

11.10 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

11.11 Sklar Surgical Instruments

11.12 Biotrol

11.13 ORO Clean Chemie AG

11.14 G9 Chemicals

11.15 Pharmax Ltd.

11.16 Stryker Corporation

11.17 Medline Industries Inc.

11.18 Medalkan

11.19 Case Medical Inc.

11.20 Certol International LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f0my8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900