Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polypropylene market was worth $126.03 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and reach $192.33 billion by 2023.



Rising demand for thermoplastic materials contributed to the growth of the polypropylene market. Due to its unique chemical properties, thermoplastic materials can be recycled and remolded without affecting its physical properties. Thus, making thermoplastic materials much useful in many applications such as clothing, packaging, food and beverages.



Additionally, they are also used in heavy duty applications such as aerospace, military and medical industries. For instance, in 2017, according to 'AZO Materials', the demand for thermoplastic materials has increased globally with more than 100 million tons of thermoplastic materials being used in various applications. The rising demand for thermoplastic materials increased the demand for polypropylene market thereby driving the market.



Variations in the prices of raw materials such as crude oil prices have always been a major challenge in the polypropylene market. Fluctuating crude oil prices increases the operating expense affecting the bottom line of manufacturing companies in this market. For instance, in 2018, according to the Business Standard', polypropylene became costlier by 4.6% due to rising oil prices. Crude oil is the main source of petrochemicals as plastics are produced primarily from petroleum products and therefore crude oil prices are one of the key factors affecting plastic costs, making them very volatile. Volatile prices thereby have a negative impact on the polypropylene market, affecting the market's growth.



Eco-friendly polypropylene compounds are increasingly being used due to strict rules and regulations of government over recycling and environment protection. The polypropylene compounds possess unique qualities, making it more favorable and an alternative in the automotive industry. For example, Grand Siam Composites, a joint venture between SCG Chemicals, Mitusui Chemicals Inc., and Prime Polymer, has developed new technologies and inventions to produce high quality products that are environment friendly. With those advancements, GSC's polypropylene compounds are producing high quality automobile parts such as consoles, instrument panels, bumpers, door panels and various accessories.



In March 2018, Plastiche SA, a Belgium-based specialty chemical products company, controlled by Roussis family holdings acquired Bamberger Polymers Corp., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is a natural extension to holdings of Roussis family, but Bamberger will continue to operate independently. Bamberger Polymers Corp. is a USA-based plastics manufacturing company and specializes in products including polypropylene.



The polypropylene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific polypropylene market was largest in 2018. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.



Major players in the market are Lyondellbasell, Sinopec, Sabic, Exxon Mobil, Braskem, PetroChina, Reliance Industries, Formosa Plastics, Borealis, Asahi Kasei Plastics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Polypropylene (PP) Market Characteristics



3. Polypropylene (PP) Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Polypropylene (PP) Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Polypropylene (PP) Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Polypropylene (PP) Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Homopolymer

Copolymer

4.2. Global Polypropylene (PP) Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Products

Electrical and Electronics

Other End-user Industry

5. Polypropylene (PP) Market Regional And Country Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Lyondellbasell

Sinopec

Sabic

ExxonMobil

Braskem

PetroChina

Reliance Industries

Formosa Plastics

Borealis

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Mitsui Chemicals

DuPont

INEOS

Total S.A.

China Petrochemical Corporation

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical

Dynachem Co. Ltd.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours

HMC Polymers Co. Ltd

K Polymers, Inc.

Scott Bader Company Limited

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Toray Industries, Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mavfj7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900