Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusement Park Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global amusement park market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global amusement park market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on amusement park market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on amusement park market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global amusement park market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global amusement park market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing household spending on outdoor activities

Growing innovations in amusement parks

2) Restraints

High maintenance cost

3) Opportunities

Changing consumer lifestyles and the rapid evolution of economic and social backgrounds of population

The companies covered in the report include:

Walt Disney Company

Chimelong Group Co. Ltd

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

Ardent Leisure Group

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Merlin Entertainments

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Fantawild Group

Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the amusement park market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the amusement park market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global amusement park market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Amusement Park Market Highlights

2.2. Amusement Park Market Projection

2.3. Amusement Park Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Amusement Park Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Age Limits

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Rides

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Revenue Source

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Amusement Park Market



4. Amusement Park Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Amusement Park Market by Age Limits

5.1. Up To 18 Years

5.2. 19 To 35 Years

5.3. 36 To 50 Years

5.4. 51 To 65 Years

5.5. More Than 65 Years



6. Global Amusement Park Market by Rides

6.1. Mechanical Rides

6.2. Water Rides

6.3. Other Rides



7. Global Amusement Park Market by Revenue Source

7.1. Tickets

7.2. Hospitality

7.3. Merchandizing

7.4. Food & Beverage

7.5. Other Revenue Sources



8. Global Amusement Park Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Amusement Park Market by Age Limits

8.1.2. North America Amusement Park Market by Rides

8.1.3. North America Amusement Park Market by Revenue Source

8.1.4. North America Amusement Park Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Amusement Park Market by Age Limits

8.2.2. Europe Amusement Park Market by Rides

8.2.3. Europe Amusement Park Market by Revenue Source

8.2.4. Europe Amusement Park Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Amusement Park Market by Age Limits

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Amusement Park Market by Rides

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Amusement Park Market by Revenue Source

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Amusement Park Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Amusement Park Market by Age Limits

8.4.2. RoW Amusement Park Market by Rides

8.4.3. RoW Amusement Park Market by Revenue Source

8.4.4. RoW Amusement Park Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Amusement Park Market

9.2. Companies Profiled



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4xila

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900