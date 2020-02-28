Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive IoT Market by Platform (Data Management), Component (Sensor, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Data Converter (ADC), Connectivity (Embedded), End User (OEM), Application (ADAS, Fleet Management, Infotainment) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive IoT market is expected to reach $541.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for connected vehicles; government initiatives for smart cities & smart traffic management system; funding and approvals for autonomous vehicle testing; demand for infotainment and real time vehicle tracking system; and adoption of road vehicle safety solutions.
Key questions answered in the report:
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive IoT market with respect to various product offerings, connectivity, applications, end users, and geographies. The global automotive IoT market is segmented on the basis of offering (component, platforms, IoT services, and IoT solutions); connectivity (tethered, integrated, embedded); application (infotainment, fleet management, predictive maintenance, vehicle security, automatic driver assistance system (ADAS), traffic management, and others); and end user (original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Based on the offering, the platform segment is the largest as well as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high adoption in both developed and developing countries for monitoring the data generated from connected vehicles. Also, factors such as increasing demand for data storage over the cloud and connected devices in the IoT ecosystem further helps to drive the growth of the automotive IOT platform market.
Based on end user, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment commanded the largest share of the overall automotive IOT market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the government mandates in various countries to implement IoT features such as GPS, e-calls, and vehicle tracking systems in vehicles; growing need to improve the driver & passenger travel experience; and consumers' demand for smartphone features in cars.
Geographically, the global automotive IoT market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Europe commanded the largest share of the overall automotive IoT market in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly driven by the rapidly developing economies, broadening internet connectivity and high-speed networks, technological developments in the automotive sector, and government initiatives for smart cities & smart traffic management system.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.2. Market Analysis, by Offering
3.3. Market Analysis, by End-User
3.4. Market Analysis, by Application
3.5. Market Analysis, by Connectivity
3.6. Market Analysis, by Geography
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.3. Drivers
4.3.1. Growing Demand for Connected Vehicle
4.3.2. Government Initiatives
4.3.2.1. Focus on Smart Cities & Smart Traffic Management System
4.3.2.2. Approval & Fundings for Autonomous Vehicle Testing
4.3.3. Increasing Demand for Infotainment and Real-Time Vehicle Tracking System
4.3.4. Rising Adoption of Road Vehicle Safety Solutions
4.4. Restraints
4.4.1. High Cost for IoT Connectivity
4.4.2. Lack of Cellular Connectivity Coverage
4.5. Opportunity
4.5.1. Growing Demand for Driverless Vehicle
4.5.2. Growing Demand for Predictive Maintenance Technology
4.6. Challenges
4.6.1. Security Concerns Regarding IoT
4.6.2. Challenges Pertaining to Data Management
4.7. Trend
4.7.1. Adoption of Smart IoT Technologies by Key Players
5. Regulatory Analysis
5.1. Introduction
5.2. North America
5.3. Europe
5.3.1. Spain
5.3.2. Russia
5.4. Asia Pacific
5.4.1. China
5.4.2. Japan
5.4.3. India
6. Automotive IoT Market, by Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Platform
6.2.1. Data Management
6.2.2. Device Management
6.2.3. Network Management
6.3. IoT Solutions
6.3.1. Security Solutions
6.3.2. Real-Time Streaming Analytics
6.4. IoT Services
6.4.1. Professional Services
6.4.2. Cloud Services
6.5. Component
6.5.1. In-Dash Infotainment Head Unit
6.5.2 Wireless Communication
6.5.2.1 Module
6.5.2.1.1 Global Positioning System (Gps)
6.5.2.1.2 Bluetooth
6.5.2.1.3 Wi-Fi
6.5.2.1.4 Low Power Wide Area Network (Lpwan)
6.5.2.1.5 Zigbee
6.5.2.2 IoT Gateway
6.5.3. Processor
6.5.3.1. Microcontroller
6.5.3.2. Digital Signal Processor (DSP)
6.5.3.3. FPGAs
6.5.4. Sensor
6.5.4.1. Proximity Sensor
6.5.4.2. Pressure Sensor
6.5.4.3. Temperature Sensor
6.5.4.4. Humidity Sensor
6.5.4.5 Magnetic Sensor
6.5.4.6. Other Sensors
6.5.5. Data Converter
6.5.5.1 Analog to Digital Converter (ADCs)
6.5.5.2 Digital to Analog Converter (DAC)
6.5.5.3 Other Components
7. Automotive IoT Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
7.3. Aftermarket
8. Automotive IoT Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Infotainment
8.3. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
8.4. Traffic Management
8.5. Predictive Maintenance
8.6. Fleet Management
8.7. Vehicle Security
8.8. Other Applications
9. Automotive IoT Market, by Connectivity Solution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Integrated Connectivity
9.3. Embedded Connectivity
9.4. Tethered Connectivity
10. Geographic Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Germany
10.2.2. U.K.
10.2.3. France
10.2.4. Italy
10.2.5. Spain
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. Asia-Pacific
10.3.1. China
10.3.2. Japan
10.3.3. India
10.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4. North America
10.4.1. U.S.
10.4.2. Canada
10.5. Latin America
10.6. Middle East and Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. New Product Launch
11.3. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.4. Mergers& Acquisitions
11.5. Expansions
11.6. Market Share Analysis, by key Player
12. Company Profile
12.1. Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
12.2. American Telephone & Telegraph Company (At&T Inc)
12.3. TomTom International B.V.
12.4. Texas Instruments Incorporated
12.5. Microsoft Corporation
12.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.7. Intel Corporation
12.8. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
12.9. Google (Alphabet Inc.)
12.10. Apple Inc.
12.11. Robert Bosch GmbH
13. Appendix
13.1. Questionnaire
13.2. Available Customization
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bddqz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: