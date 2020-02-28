Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radome Market by Application Type, by Offering Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The next five years for the radome market remain vigorous with impressive growth opportunities for the market participants across regions. It is extrapolated that the radome market continues to blossom at a healthy pace and will reach an estimated value of US$ 1.6 billion by 2025.



Organic growth of the aerospace industry remains acting as the prime growth driver of the market. Surging commercial and regional aircraft production to support rising air passenger traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft programs (B777x, A320neo, etc.), and upcoming aircraft programs (COMAC C919, Irkut MC21, etc.) are creating a healthy demand for airborne radomes.

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

However, increasing demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE) and connectivity, especially in commercial and regional aircraft, is mainly stirring the real flavor of growth to the market. Antenna systems are now multiband and multifunctional and operate broadband over numerous different frequencies with trends towards higher frequencies. Operating at a higher frequency (for example Ka instead of Ku band for Wi-Fi) permits the high-speed transmission of big data, allowing them to send and transmit data to the connected aircraft real-time. Such advancements in antenna require a radome that is compatible with the high-frequency band. All the major companies are hammering hard for the development of advanced high-performance SATCOM radome in order to make them a suitable claimant for 5G and multiband, capable of operating at different frequencies.



Concurrently, the demand for compact, affordable and high-precision radar for military and commercial applications has led to advancements in radar technology. Many companies and military organizations are investing in 3D radar systems to increase the performance and efficiency of weather monitoring, military and surveillance systems.

Radome Market Share: By Offering Type



Based on the offering type, the market is segmented as radome body, accessories, and services. Radome body is further bifurcated based on the material type glass fiber radome, quartz fiber radome, and other radomes; structure type as solid laminate, sandwich construction, and others; and as radome type as nose radome, SATCOM radome, and others. Radome body is likely to maintain its unassailable dominance in years to come, whereas services are likely to witness the highest growth.



Radome Market Share: By Application Type



Based on the application type, the market is segmented as ground-based radome, airborne radome, and shipboard radome. The ground-based radome market is further segmented into telecom tower, air traffic control (ATC), air defense radome, and ground vehicle. Similarly, the airborne radome market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, and UAV and the shipborne radome market into commercial ships and military ships. Airborne radome is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market in the coming five years. In airborne radome, commercial aircraft is anticipated to remain the growth engine in the foreseen future. UAV, a relatively small segment, is expected to generate impressive growth opportunities for the market participants in the coming years, mainly governed by the USA.



Radome Market Share: By Region



In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American radome market. The country is the hub for the aerospace industry with the presence of several aircraft OEMs, tier players, radome manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. Most of the major radome manufacturers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.



Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. The region is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future, mainly driven by the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs. Upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ); rising aircraft fleet size; and increasing military spending by countries such as China and India further assure the region's attractiveness in the long haul.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Radome Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Radome Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Application Type

2.2.2. By Offering Type

2.2.3. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Radome Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Radome Market- Segments Analysis (US$ Million)

3.5. Radome Market- Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

3.8. Expert Opinion



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis - by Application Type

4.3. Product Portfolio Analysis - by Offering Type

4.4. Geographical Presence

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Radome Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Ground-based Radome Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.2.2. Platform Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.2.2.1. Telecom Tower: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.2.2.2. Air Traffic Control: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.2.2.3. Air Defense: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.2.2.4. Ground Vehicles: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Airborne Radome Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.2. Platform Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.2.1. Commercial Aircraft: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.2.2. General Aviation: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.2.3. Regional Aircraft: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.2.4. Military: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.2.5. Helicopter: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.2.6. UAV: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Shipboard Radome Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4.2. Platform Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4.2.1. Commercial Ships: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4.2.2. Military Ships: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Radome Market Trend and Forecast by Offering Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Radome Body Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.2. Structure Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.2.1. Sandwich Laminate: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.2.2. Solid Laminate: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.2.3. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.3. Radome Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.3.1. Nose Radome: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.3.2. SATCOM Radome: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.3.3. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.4. Material Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.4.1. Glass Fiber: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.4.2. Quartz Fiber: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.4.3. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Radome Accessories: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Radome Services: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Radome Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. North American Radome Market Analysis

7.2.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.2.1.1. The USA's Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.2.1.2. Canadian Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.2.1.3. Mexican Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. European Radome Market Analysis

7.3.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3.1.1. German Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3.1.2. French Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3.1.3. The UK's Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3.1.4. Russian Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3.1.5. RoE's Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Asia-Pacific's Radome Market Analysis

7.4.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4.1.1. Chinese Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4.1.2. Japanese Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4.1.3. Indian Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4.1.4. RoAP's Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Rest of World's (RoW) Radome Market Analysis

7.5.1. Sub-Regional Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) (US$ Million)

7.5.1.1. The Middle Eastern Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5.1.2. Latin American Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5.1.3. Other's Radome Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Strategic Growth Opportunities

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Market Attractive Analysis

8.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Offering Type

8.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Region

8.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Country

8.3. Emerging Trends

8.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

8.5. Key Success Factors



9. Company Profile of Key Players

9.1. Airbus SE

9.2. Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

9.3. Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

9.4. Communications & Power Industries LLC

9.5. FACC AG

9.6. General Dynamics Corporation

9.7. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

9.8. Meggitt Plc

9.9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.10. Royal DSM N.V

