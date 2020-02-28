Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine), Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Breeding, Behavior Monitoring & Control), Farm Type, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global livestock monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.5 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection, increasing adoption of IoT and AI by dairy farmers, and substantial cost-saving associated with livestock monitoring management are driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of precision livestock farming solutions and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers restrain market growth.



Feeding Management application to hold the largest share of livestock monitoring market by 2025



The Livestock Monitoring market for the feeding management application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The feeding management application is expected to continue to dominate the livestock monitoring market, in terms of size and growth rate, during the forecast period. This high growth is predominantly driven by the increasing availability of innovative feeding technologies such as liquid feeding systems and dry feeding systems.



Europe to be the largest market for livestock monitoring by 2025



Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the livestock monitoring market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to offer a huge platform for the potential growth of the livestock monitoring market. The already existing infrastructure of modern telecommunication offers great potential for the growth of the livestock monitoring market in Europe.



Major Players Profiled

GEA Farm Technologies (Germany)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

BouMatic LLC (US)

Antelliq Corporation (France)

Dairymaster Ltd. (Ireland)

Lely International N.V. (Netherlands)

Fancom B.V. (Netherlands)

Fullwood Packo Ltd. (UK)

Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Livestock Monitoring Market

4.2 Market, By Offering

4.3 Market, By Application

4.4 Market in Europe, By Application and Country

4.5 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI By Dairy Farmers

5.2.1.3 Substantial Cost-Saving Associated With Livestock Monitoring Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Precision Livestock Farming Solutions and Limited Technical Knowledge and Skills of Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Cattle Population With Increasing Dairy Farms

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Trade Barriers

5.2.4.2 Environmental Concerns and Global Warming

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Livestock Monitoring Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware Components

6.2.1 RFID Tags & Readers

6.2.1.1 RFID Tags and Readers Held Largest Market Share in 2019

6.2.2 Sensors

6.2.2.1 Sensors to Be Highly Adopted for Various Livestock Monitoring Applications

6.2.2.2 Temperature Sensors

6.2.2.3 Accelerometer Sensors

6.2.2.4 Motion Sensors

6.2.2.5 Environmental Humidity Sensors

6.2.2.6 Others

6.2.3 Transmitters & Mounting Equipment

6.2.3.1 Requirement for Sending Wireless Video and Audio Signals to Propel Market for Transmitters

6.2.4 GPS

6.2.4.1 Market for GPS to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Software

6.3.1 On-Cloud

6.3.1.1 Cloud-Based Software Held Largest Market Share in 2019

6.3.2 On-Premises

6.3.2.1 Need for Tracking Dairy Processes Using Installed Systems Within Premises to Drive Demand for This Software

6.3.3 AI & Data Analytics

6.3.3.1 Market for AI & Data Analytics is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Installation & Deployment Services

6.4.1.1 Installation and Deployment Services Held Largest Share of Livestock Monitoring Services Market in 2019

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.2.1 Managed Services are Provided By Third-Party Vendors Who Help in the Management of Livestock Monitoring Activities

6.4.3 Maintenance & Support Services

6.4.3.1 Market for Maintenance & Support Services Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



7 Livestock Monitoring Market, By Livestock Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cattle

7.2.1 Cattle Held Largest Size of Market in 2019

7.3 Poultry

7.3.1 Need to Maintain Health of Poultry Birds Increases Demand for Livestock Monitoring Solutions

7.4 Swine

7.4.1 Market for Swine to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.5 Equine

7.5.1 Livestock Monitoring Solutions Play Important Role in Detecting Horse Health

7.6 Others



8 Livestock Monitoring Market, By Farm Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Farms

8.2.1 Small Farms to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

8.3 Medium Farms

8.3.1 Medium Farms are Constantly Adopting Monitoring Solutions

8.4 Large Farms

8.4.1 Large Farms Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2019



9 Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Milk Harvesting Management

9.2.1 Rising Demand for Automated Milking Solutions on Dairy Farms to Propel Growth of Market for This Application

9.3 Breeding Management

9.3.1 High Dairy Cattle Reproduction to Drive Demand for Livestock Monitoring Solutions

9.4 Feeding Management

9.4.1 Increasing Awareness Among Dairy Farm Owners for Correct Diet Formulation to Increase Market Growth for This Application

9.5 Heat Stress Management

9.5.1 Heat Stress Management to Witness Steady Growth in Market During Forecast Period

9.6 Animal Comfort Management

9.6.1 Growing Interest Among Dairy Farm Owners to Detect Diseases in Initial Phase

9.7 Behavior Monitoring & Control

9.7.1 Active Awareness Regarding Animal Behavior to Boost Demand for Monitoring Solutions

9.8 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US to Remain Largest Market for Livestock Monitoring in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 High Operational Cost of Dairy Farms and Unavailability of Skilled Farmers Fuel Demand for Livestock Monitoring Solutions in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Growing Cattle Industry in Mexico Drives the Demand for Livestock Monitoring

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Livestock Technologies to Drive Market in UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Germany Held the Largest Share of Market in Europe in 2019

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Number of Livestock Farms to Drive Growth of Market in France

10.3.4 Denmark

10.3.4.1 High Adoption of Automated Milk Harvesting Systems in Denmark Expected to Propel Growth of Market

10.3.5 Sweden

10.3.5.1 Growing Meat and Dairy Production in Sweden Boosts Market

10.3.6 Netherlands

10.3.6.1 Increasing Herd Size and Rising Labor Cost Drive the Demand for Livestock Monitoring Solutions in Netherlands

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Held Largest Share of Market in APAC in 2019

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Aging Workforce and Implementation of Automated Milking Systems Boost the Market in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Market in India Projected to Grow at Highest Rate From 2020 to 2025

10.4.1 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.1.1 Australia & New Zealand Accounted for Second-Largest Market Share in APAC

10.4.2 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Market in Middle East Expected to Hold Largest Market Share By 2025

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Market in Africa Expected to Grow Significantly From 2020 to 2025

10.5.3 South America

10.5.3.1 South America Expected to Register Highest Growth Rate in RoW During Forecast Period



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

11.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.6 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.6.1 Product Launches & Developments

11.6.2 Acquisitions

11.6.3 Collaborations/Agreements/Partnerships

11.6.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 GEA Farm Technologies

12.1.2 Delaval

12.1.3 Afimilk Ltd.

12.1.4 Boumatic LLC

12.1.5 Antelliq Corporation

12.1.6 Dairymaster Ltd.

12.1.7 Lely International N.V.

12.1.8 Fancom B.V.

12.1.9 Fullwood Packo Ltd.

12.1.10 Nedap N.V.

12.2 Right-To-Win

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Hokofarm-Group B.V.

12.3.2 Valley Agriculture Software (VAS)

12.3.3 Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd.

12.3.4 Sensaphone

12.3.5 HID Global Corporation

12.3.6 Infovet

12.3.7 IceRobotics Ltd.

12.3.8 Gallagher Group Limited

12.3.9 Quantified AG

12.3.10 GAO RFID Inc.



