Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Africa Country Benchmark Report 2019" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ACBR is the most comprehensive assessment of all 54 African countries, drawing from thousands of data points, various internationally recognised indices and ranking systems, and an assortment of key indicators. The report scores, ranks and insightfully assesses each African country holistically, as well as across business, economic, political and social factors, with hundreds of infographics and critical insights to better understand Africa.

This groundbreaking publication is an invaluable tool for any business, government, organisation or institution that will benefit from country-specific and comparative assessments of the African continent, revealing key opportunities, risks, gaps, needs and successes.



The 2019 edition of ACBR has involved the re-engineering and expansion of our assessment model, drawing on a much wider array of data sources that have been thoroughly analysed by a team of analysts:

25000+ Overall Data Inputs

448 Data Inputs Per Country

40 Indexes Used

500+ Page Report

54 Countries Analysed

1 Objective

Valuable data and insights on:

BUSINESS : Considers the commercial success of a country and the ability to access and develop its markets.

: Considers the commercial success of a country and the ability to access and develop its markets. ECONOMICS : Analyses the overall regulatory and financial health of a nation.

: Analyses the overall regulatory and financial health of a nation. POLITICS : Assesses the political climate in terms of democracy, freedom, governance, justice and stability.

: Assesses the political climate in terms of democracy, freedom, governance, justice and stability. SOCIETY: Explores the quality of life of Africans, ranging from the quality of education to the availability of good healthcare.

Key Topics Covered



Acronyms



Foreword



1. Introduction

A consolidation and interrogation of data

ACBR Scores and Rankings

Rise and Fall: Country Performance

2. Quadrant Overview

Business overview

Economic overview

Politics overview

Society overview

3. Regional Overview

Business overview

Economic overview

Politics overview

Society overview

4. Country Profiles

Reading the Profiles

Country profiles Mauritius Seychelles Cape Verde South Africa Botswana Tunisia Namibia Morocco Ghana Gabon Kenya Senegal Rwanda Lesotho Algeria Eswatini Egypt Zambia Tanzania Gambia, The Uganda Benin Sao Tome and Principe Cate d'Ivoire Malawi Djibouti Burkina Faso Liberia Togo Madagascar Mali Comoros Sierra Leone Niger Mauritania Mozambique Nigeria Congo, Republic of Cameroon Guinea Angola Guinea-Bissau Zimbabwe Burundi Equatorial Guinea Libya Ethiopia Congo, DR Chad Sudan Central African Republic Eritrea South Sudan Somalia



5. The ACBR Methodology



6. The Way Forward



7. Acknowledgements



8. Credits



9. Author's Overview



Companies Mentioned (A-Z)

Adams & Adams

Africa Business Magazine

Afrobarometer

Allan Gray Orbis Foundation

Cotlands

Defence Web

Development Bank of Southern Africa

GEM

Greenpeace Africa

GroupM

Henley Business School

Krimson Karhu

Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders

mothers2mothers

Restless Development

Standard Bank

UNICEF

World Food Programme

World Wildlife Fund

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnkyq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900