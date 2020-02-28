Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Africa Country Benchmark Report 2019" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ACBR is the most comprehensive assessment of all 54 African countries, drawing from thousands of data points, various internationally recognised indices and ranking systems, and an assortment of key indicators. The report scores, ranks and insightfully assesses each African country holistically, as well as across business, economic, political and social factors, with hundreds of infographics and critical insights to better understand Africa.
This groundbreaking publication is an invaluable tool for any business, government, organisation or institution that will benefit from country-specific and comparative assessments of the African continent, revealing key opportunities, risks, gaps, needs and successes.
The 2019 edition of ACBR has involved the re-engineering and expansion of our assessment model, drawing on a much wider array of data sources that have been thoroughly analysed by a team of analysts:
Valuable data and insights on:
Key Topics Covered
Acronyms
Foreword
1. Introduction
2. Quadrant Overview
3. Regional Overview
4. Country Profiles
5. The ACBR Methodology
6. The Way Forward
7. Acknowledgements
8. Credits
9. Author's Overview
Companies Mentioned (A-Z)
For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnkyq1
