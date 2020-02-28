Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Africa Country Benchmark Report 2019" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ACBR is the most comprehensive assessment of all 54 African countries, drawing from thousands of data points, various internationally recognised indices and ranking systems, and an assortment of key indicators. The report scores, ranks and insightfully assesses each African country holistically, as well as across business, economic, political and social factors, with hundreds of infographics and critical insights to better understand Africa.

This groundbreaking publication is an invaluable tool for any business, government, organisation or institution that will benefit from country-specific and comparative assessments of the African continent, revealing key opportunities, risks, gaps, needs and successes.

The 2019 edition of ACBR has involved the re-engineering and expansion of our assessment model, drawing on a much wider array of data sources that have been thoroughly analysed by a team of analysts:

  • 25000+ Overall Data Inputs
  • 448 Data Inputs Per Country
  • 40 Indexes Used
  • 500+ Page Report
  • 54 Countries Analysed
  • 1 Objective

Valuable data and insights on:

  • BUSINESS: Considers the commercial success of a country and the ability to access and develop its markets.
  • ECONOMICS: Analyses the overall regulatory and financial health of a nation.
  • POLITICS: Assesses the political climate in terms of democracy, freedom, governance, justice and stability.
  • SOCIETY: Explores the quality of life of Africans, ranging from the quality of education to the availability of good healthcare.

Key Topics Covered

Acronyms

Foreword

1. Introduction

  • A consolidation and interrogation of data
  • ACBR Scores and Rankings
  • Rise and Fall: Country Performance

2. Quadrant Overview

  • Business overview
  • Economic overview
  • Politics overview
  • Society overview

3. Regional Overview

  • Business overview
  • Economic overview
  • Politics overview
  • Society overview

4. Country Profiles

  • Reading the Profiles
  • Country profiles
    • Mauritius
    • Seychelles
    • Cape Verde
    • South Africa
    • Botswana
    • Tunisia
    • Namibia
    • Morocco
    • Ghana
    • Gabon
    • Kenya
    • Senegal
    • Rwanda
    • Lesotho
    • Algeria
    • Eswatini
    • Egypt
    • Zambia
    • Tanzania
    • Gambia, The
    • Uganda
    • Benin
    • Sao Tome and Principe
    • Cate d'Ivoire
    • Malawi
    • Djibouti
    • Burkina Faso
    • Liberia
    • Togo
    • Madagascar
    • Mali
    • Comoros
    • Sierra Leone
    • Niger
    • Mauritania
    • Mozambique
    • Nigeria
    • Congo, Republic of
    • Cameroon
    • Guinea
    • Angola
    • Guinea-Bissau
    • Zimbabwe
    • Burundi
    • Equatorial Guinea
    • Libya
    • Ethiopia
    • Congo, DR
    • Chad
    • Sudan
    • Central African Republic
    • Eritrea
    • South Sudan
    • Somalia

5. The ACBR Methodology

6. The Way Forward

7. Acknowledgements

8. Credits

9. Author's Overview

Companies Mentioned (A-Z)

  • Adams & Adams
  • Africa Business Magazine
  • Afrobarometer
  • Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
  • Cotlands
  • Defence Web
  • Development Bank of Southern Africa
  • GEM
  • Greenpeace Africa
  • GroupM
  • Henley Business School
  • Krimson Karhu
  • Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders
  • mothers2mothers
  • Restless Development
  • Standard Bank
  • UNICEF
  • World Food Programme
  • World Wildlife Fund

