The Global Planting & Fertilizing Machinery Market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025).



Increasing tractorization in developing markets such as India and China is driving the adoption of planting and fertilizing machinery. These markets are constrained by high labor costs and need for improved efficiency in agricultural operations, driving farmers towards farm mechanization.



Commodity prices have a huge role to play in the adoption of agricultural machinery. In an event of lower commodity prices, farmers postpone the purchase of new machinery. The review period has seen an upswing in commodity prices, especially post 2017. Firm commodity prices over the forecast period is expected to reflect in a robust growth rate for the Global Planting and Fertilizing Machinery over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Increased Area under Zero Tillage Boosting the Growth of Seed-cum-Fertilizer Drills



Zero Tillage is a practice where the residues from the previous crop are retained for the start of the next season. This practice not only provides residual nutrition to the next crop, but also prevents the formation of hard pan in the sub-soil, which gets formed upon extensive tillage. The practice has been gaining popularity across North America and Europe. Seed-cum-Fertilizer Drills are ideal equipment to use in zero tillage conditions. The equipment causes minimal impact to the soil, while saving time on using multiple equipment for seeding and fertilizing.



Developing markets are also warming up to the practice of zero tillage. For instance, in the major wheat growing belts of Northern India, the period between harvesting of the rice crop and sowing of wheat crop is very much limited and hence, farmers get limited time to till the soil. Farmers thereby resort to burning of the stubble of the rice crop, creating huge environmental issues related to air pollution.



Organizations and companies are increasingly working with farmers to adopt zero tillage in wheat, in order to solve the time and agronomic issues. With increase awareness about the environmental impact of stubble burning, Indian farmers are expected to adopt seed-cum-fertilizer drills over the forecast period.



North America Leads the Global Market



The North American region has been traditionally a market with a high degree of farm mechanization. Farms in the region are high on acreage and this necessitates the usage of planting and fertilizing machinery for crop operations. The region also has the highest replacement rates of farm machinery across all regions in the globe. Technology has also played a huge role in farmers switching to more technologically advanced agricultural machinery. For instance, GPS technology is an integral part of precision farming systems.



Companies such as Climate Corporation (part of Monsanto Company) has been developing products that adjusts the dosage rates of fertilizers and even selects the right variety of seed, based on expected weather for the crop season and soil fertility. Legacy equipment do not have the provision for the installation of these advanced systems and hence, the adoption of new and advanced planting and fertilizing machinery would be a necessity. This trend is expected to continue into the future and North America is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market for Planting and Fertilizing Machinery is fragmented with top global players focusing on technological advancements, while local and regional players focusing on greater market penetration. The key competitive trend in the market is the top players focusing on the replacement market for planting and fertilizing machinery, while the regional and local players, often having cheaper products in their portfolio, focusing on emerging markets driven by increased adoption.



The key players in the Global Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market are Deere & Company, Claas Group, CNH Industrial NV, AGCO Corporation and Kuhn Group, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Planting Machinery

5.1.1.1 Seed Drills

5.1.1.2 Planters & Transplanters

5.1.2 Fertilizing Machinery

5.1.2.1 Seed-cum-Fertilizer Drills

5.1.2.2 Fertilizer Spreaders

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Deere & Company

6.3.2 AGCO Corporation

6.3.3 CNH Industrial N.V.

6.3.4 KUHN Group

6.3.5 CLAAS Group

6.3.6 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

6.3.7 Yanmar Corporation

6.3.8 Lanco Equipment



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



