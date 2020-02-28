Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increase in the number of new cases diagnosed every year is expected to drive the Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market.



Global statistics show that the number of new cases of Hodgkin's lymphoma is 2.6 per 100,000 men and women, per year. Unlike most cancers, the chances of Hodgkin's lymphoma do not increase with age; they are found to be high in two age groups, young adults and the elderly.



Radiotherapy Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth over the Forecast Period



Based on Treatment Type, it is segmented into Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, and Others. Radiotherapy is a well-established technique at destroying Hodgkin's disease cells by using high-energy beams or particles to kill cancer cells and may be delivered from a source outside the body, i.e., external beam radiation or internally, such as brachytherapy. For classical Hodgkin's disease, radiotherapy is often given after chemotherapy, especially when there is a large or bulky tumor mass. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 8,110 people in the United States were diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Hence, the rising burden of cancer, along with increasing awareness about hodgkin's lymphoma, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



North America Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market



The hodgkin lymphoma treatment market expected to hold the largest share in the North America region. According to the American Cancer Society estimates, in 2019, there were around 1,000 deaths (410 women and 590 men) from Hodgkin's lymphoma in the United States. Hodgkin lymphoma affects both children and adults. It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in teens aged 15 to 19 years. The increasing number of new cases, developed healthcare infrastructure and advanced treatment options are contributing to the growth of the studied market.



Competitive Landscape



The global players into the hodgkin lymphoma treatment market are Alkem Laboratories, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Incyte Corp, Merck & Co. Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



