Oslo, 28 February 2020 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved the resolution to cancel all 108,381,415 own shares held by the Company at an Extraordinary General Meeting held today in Oslo. The canceled shares represented 10 percent of DNO shares outstanding.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

