The global digital oilfield services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% over the period of 2020-2025.
Due to volatile oil-price scenario, the focus is now on installing the digital solutions which provide immediate benefits in terms of lowering costs, such as cloud technology and Internet of Things (IoT), which, in turn, is driving the digital oilfield services market.
Oil and Gas operators are striving for maximum production from mature fields, for which digital oilfield is a viable solution which helps in quick and effective planning of well intervention techniques, hence driving the global market. However, cyber attacks and lack of funding in oil and gas automation process acts as restrain for the global digital oilfield services market.
The digital oilfield services market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are Baker Hughes Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Ltd., Siemens AG, Halliburton Company, and Kongsberg Gruppen AS.
Key Highlights
Key Market Trends
Reservoir Optimization to Dominate the Market
North America to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Onshore and Offshore Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.4 Offshore Sector Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) Forecast in USD billion, by Region, till 2025
4.5 Offshore Sector Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) Forecast in USD billion, by Water Depth, till 2025
4.6 Recent Trends and Developments
4.7 Government Policies and Regulations
4.8 Market Dynamics
4.8.1 Drivers
4.8.2 Restraints
4.9 Supply Chain Analysis
4.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.10.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.10.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.10.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.10.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of Process
5.1.1 Reservoir Optimization
5.1.2 Production Optimization
5.1.3 Drilling Optimization
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Baker Hughes Co.
6.3.2 Halliburton Company
6.3.3 Schlumberger Limited
6.3.4 Weatherford International PLC
6.3.5 Siemens AG
6.3.6 Rockwell Automation
6.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.3.8 Kongsberg Gruppen AS
6.3.9 Emerson Electric Co.
6.3.10 Pason Systems Inc.
6.3.11 Accenture PLC
6.3.12 IBM Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
