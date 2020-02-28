Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-vascular Stents Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The non-vascular stents market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%, during the forecast period.
Certain factors that are driving the market growth include growing geriatric population & prevalence of chronic and other diseases, and technological developments in non-vascular stents.
According to the CDC, in 2017, the number of adults with diagnosed ulcers was 14.8 million, whereas the percent of adults with diagnosed ulcers was 5.9%.
Gastrointestinal (GI) stent has been developed for palliation of obstructive symptoms in various diseases causing obstruction of GI tract. Thus the rising prevalence of various diseases are expected to boost the rise in demand for non-vascular stents.
Key Market Trends
Metallic Stents Dominate the Industry
North America Dominates the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global non-vascular stents market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Becton, Dickinson & Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, ELLA - CS, S.R.O. Glaukos Corporation, Hobbs Medical, Medtronic, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co, W. L. Gore & Associates, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population & Prevalence of Chronic and Other Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Developments in Non-Vascular Stents
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complications Associated with Non-vascular Stents
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Gastrointestinal Stents
5.1.2 Pulmonary (Airway) Stents
5.1.3 Urological Stents
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Material Type
5.2.1 Metallic Stents
5.2.2 Non-metallic Stents
5.3 By End-user
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 CONMED Corporation
6.1.4 Cook Medical
6.1.5 ELLA - CS, s.r.o.
6.1.6 Glaukos Corporation
6.1.7 Hobbs Medical Inc.
6.1.8 Medtronic
6.1.9 Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.
6.1.10 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
