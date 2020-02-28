February 28th, Apranga Group, the leading fashion retailer in the Baltic States, opens the first Hugo store in the Baltic States. Brand new 118 square meters store will greet customers in Spice shopping center.



Hugo store concept is based on a more inviting atmosphere and inspiring customer experience. A multi-functional service point in the centre of the store combines digital media with a typical bar character and offers the Hugo customer a unique place to stay. The usage of the Hugo red for various shop fittings allows a strong brand recognition and edgy furniture shapes translate and reflect the Hugo spirit.

“Hugo Boss is one of the most successful premium fashion company, whose brands Boss and Hugo have worldwide recognition, gaining more and more market share and reach different groups of customers. Hugo brand – designed for a more youthful and modern customer – is a new stage in our almost twenty year cooperation with Hugo Boss”, – says Apranga Group General Manager Rimantas Perveneckas.

Apranga Group based on franchise agreement operates three Hugo Boss stores – one in each capital city of the Baltic States. Cooperation with Hugo Boss has been a great success and marks almost twenty years anniversary, as the first store in Vilnius was opened in 2001. First Hugo Boss store in Latvia was opened in 2003. All of them are situated in the best shopping areas of the capital cities.

Apranga Group operates a chain of 184 stores in the Baltic States, with a total retail floor area of 93,000 sq. m. Apranga Group plans to renovate or open from 13 to 17 stores in 2020. The net investment will be around 5-7 million euro.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801