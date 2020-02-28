Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Infrastructure Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LNG Gas flow is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The global LNG infrastructure market, following a continuous growth since 2016, is expected to grow during the forecast period as well. The global nominal liquefaction capacity increased by nearly 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2018, as compared to 362 MTPA in 2017.
Regasification terminal, on the other hand, stood at around 824 MTPA capacity during the 2018 end. The regasification infrastructure increased by 22 MTPA, with the highest capacity addition by China.
The market drivers for LNG Infrastructure include the growing uses of natural gas in various sectors such as power, to have lower carbon emissions and the investments that the nations around the world are investing in having a cleaner environment. However, the alternative source of energy, such as nuclear energy production and renewable technology developments in various regions may act as a restraint for the market to grow during the forecast period.
The LNG Infrastructure Market is fragmented. The key players in the LNG infrastructure market include JGC Holdings Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation, Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, McDermott International, and Saipem.
Key Highlights
Major Market Trends
Regasification LNG Terminals to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 List of LNG Terminals by Capacity, and by Location
4.3 List of Upcoming Terminals by Capcity and Location
4.4 CAPEX Forecast for LNG Terminals Market, till 2025
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Asia-Pacific
5.1.3 Europe
5.1.4 South America
5.1.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 JGC Holdings Corporation
6.3.2 Chiyoda Corporation
6.3.3 Bechtel Corporation
6.3.4 Fluor Corporation
6.3.5 McDermott International Inc.
6.3.6 Saipem S.p.A.
6.3.7 John Wood Group PLC
6.3.8 Vinci Construction
6.3.9 Royal Haskoning DHV
6.3.10 Technip FMC PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
