Lehi, Utah, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, the nation's largest marketplace for small business loans, today released findings from a national study on how small business owners are approaching the 2020 presidential election. The results show that regardless of their political point of view, small business owners agree on many of the issues affecting their ability to do business.
For the purposes of this study, Lendio commissioned an independent research agency to survey 531 verified small business owners around the country. Questions looked into the politics and policies most important to those operating small businesses.
Small business owners are largely aligned on economic issues in spite of their party differences:
Small business owners may be aligned on economic issues, but they’re divided on candidates:
“While party preferences will always remain, it’s no surprise that small business owners find alignment on the things that impact their ability to do business,” said Brock Blake, CEO and founder of Lendio. “With steady, if not increasing revenues, business owners head into this election cycle optimistic and united on the need for economic policies that benefit them. As small businesses continue to thrive, so should the American economy.”
About the study
Lendio commissioned an independent market research firm to survey a random sample of 531 double-screened small business owners. The study’s margin of error is +/-4.25% at the 95% confidence level.
Spencer Anopol Lendio 801-748-4782 spencer.anopol@lendio.com
