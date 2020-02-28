XMT-1536 Phase 1 dose escalation data update selected for late-breaker oral presentation at upcoming Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2020 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer
XMT-1536 interim Phase 1 dose expansion data to be presented in 2Q 2020 with more mature data expected in 2H 2020
Company to present preclinical data on ADCs created with the Dolasynthen and Immunosynthen platforms at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
“We are excited to present updated data from our ongoing dose escalation study in heavily pre-treated and biomarker unselected patients at the upcoming SGO 2020 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. We plan to demonstrate that, at doses up to 43 mg/m2, XMT-1536 is well tolerated without the severe neutropenia, neuropathy or ocular toxicities typically observed with other ADC platforms,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “Additionally, we continue to execute on our proof-of-concept expansion cohorts in ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer for XMT-1536 and are on track for additional data disclosures throughout the year. These data readouts will be important milestones as we chart a fast-to-market path to registration in ovarian cancer.”
Recent Highlights and Updates
Clinical Programs
Discovery & Platform Progress
Upcoming First Quarter 2020 Events
2019 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019, were $99.8 million, compared to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2018. In addition, the Company has the option to draw additional funds of up to $15.0 million through the existing debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank. The Company expects that its current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund its operating plan through important milestones, including the XMT-1536 Phase 1 clinical study and the planned dose escalation study for XMT-1592.
Fourth Quarter 2019
Full Year 2019
Conference Call Details
Mersana Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2019 and provide certain business updates. To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 4849085. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with tumors likely to express NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. Mersana’s second product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, XMT-1592, is an ADC created using Mersana’s customizable and homogenous Dolasynthen platform. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s business strategy and the design, progression and timing of its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, and any one of which, or combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that may materially affect the Company’s results of operations and whether these forward-looking statements prove to be correct include, among other things, that preclinical testing may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later preclinical or clinical trials, that the development and testing of the Company’s product candidates and new platforms will take longer and/or cost more than planned and that the identification of new product candidates will take longer than planned, as well as those listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequent SEC filings. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|99,790
|$
|70,131
|Working capital (1)
|77,256
|4,880
|Total assets
|107,541
|78,502
|Long-term debt, net of discount
|4,201
|--
|Total stockholders' equity
|78,318
|8,795
|(1) The Company defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. See the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for further detail regarding its current assets and current liabilities.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|42
|$
|1,188
|$
|42,123
|$
|10,594
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|12,430
|19,816
|55,040
|59,915
|General and administrative
|4,212
|4,152
|17,283
|16,334
|Total operating expenses
|16,642
|23,968
|72,323
|76,249
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|441
|349
|2,226
|1,398
|Interest expense
|(87
|)
|--
|(234
|)
|--
|Total other income, net
|354
|349
|1,992
|1,398
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(16,246
|)
|$
|(22,431
|)
|$
|(28,208
|)
|$
|(64,257
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(2.79
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted
|47,886,144
|23,184,459
|43,492,113
|23,032,250
Contact:
Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
