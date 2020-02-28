PALATINE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: ACUR), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and product candidates intended to mitigate the risk of outcomes associated with product misuse, announced today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The Company reported an operating income of $0.3 million for the third quarter 2019 compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported an operating loss of $1.0 million compared to an operating loss of $3.7 million for the same period in 2018.
The Company reported net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per diluted share for the third quarter 2019 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Likewise, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $3.9 million or $0.16 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. In the second quarter of 2019 the Company recorded a one-time expense of $2.6 million due to the extinguishment of debt associated with a transaction with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $0.3 million in royalty revenue as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2018. Under the license agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC, the Company recorded $1.0 million in license fees and $0.1 million in collaboration revenue for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019.
Research and development expense was $1.0 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. These expenses were $0.5 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2018.
General and administrative expense was $1.4 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, versus $2.3 million in the same period last year. These expenses were $0.6 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2018.
As of February 28, 2020, the Company had cash of approximately $1.0 million. On June 28, 2019, we entered into a License, Development and Commercialization Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC (”AD Pharma”) for our lead product candidate, LTX-03 (hydrocodone bitartrate with acetaminophen immediate-release tablets utilizing Acura’s patented LIMITx™ technology). The Agreement is described in our press release dated July 2, 2019 and our Form 8-K filed July 5, 2019. This Agreement provides that AD Pharma will pay the Company monthly license payments of $350,000 from July 2019 through November 2020, subject to AD Pharma’s right to terminate such payments, and they will pay the Company for the outside development costs of LTX-03. We expect these amounts will fund our operations through 2020.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
Acura Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and product candidates intended to mitigate the risk of outcomes associated with product misuse. The Company has three proprietary technologies: LIMITx™ Technology, AVERSION® Technology and IMPEDE® Technology.
LIMITx™ Technology utilizes acid neutralizing ingredients to precisely control gastric acidity, which limits the release of drug from tablets and its subsequent systemic absorption when multiple tablets are ingested. LIMITx™ Technology is useful with products whose side effect risks can be mitigated by limiting exposure to a drug in overdose situations.
AVERSION® Technology, used in the FDA approved drug OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCl) marketed by Zyla Life Sciences, utilizes polymers designed to limit the abuse of the product by nasal snorting and injection. AVERSION® Technology is also licensed to KemPharm for use in certain of their products.
IMPEDE® Technology, used in NEXAFED® (pseudoephedrine HCl) and NEXAFED® Sinus (pseudoephedrine HCl/acetaminophen) marketed by MainPointe Pharmaceuticals, utilizes polymers and other ingredients to disrupt the extraction and processing of pseudoephedrine from the tablets into methamphetamine.
Forward-looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to:
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," “will”, "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," “indicates”, "projects," “predicts," "potential" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact:
for Acura Investor Relations
investors@acurapharm.com
847-705-7709
ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets - current
|$
|1,015
|$
|461
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|555
|606
|Other assets
|896
|1,085
|Total assets
|$
|2,466
|$
|2,152
|Liabilities - current
|$
|1,267
|$
|1,435
|Accrued interest to related party – non current
|116
|110
|Debt to related party, net – non current
|6,000
|4,224
|Stockholders' deficit
|(4,917
|)
|(3,617
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|2,466
|$
|2,152
ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Royalties
|$
|172
|$
|73
|$
|285
|$
|347
|Collaboration
|102
|-
|102
|-
|License fees
|1,050
|-
|1,050
|-
|Total revenues
|1,324
|73
|1,437
|347
|Expenses:
|Research and development
|465
|549
|1,040
|1,676
|General and administrative
|548
|543
|1,391
|2,332
|Total expenses
|1,013
|1,092
|2,431
|4,008
|Operating income (loss)
|311
|(1,019
|)
|(994
|)
|(3,661
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|(2,600
|)
|-
|Interest expense, net
|(111
|)
|(76
|)
|(335
|)
|(189
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|200
|(1,095
|)
|(3,929
|)
|(3,850
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|200
|$
|(1,095
|)
|$
|(3,929
|)
|$
|(3,850
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,593
|21,168
|25,023
|21,101
|Diluted
|31,593
|21,168
|25,023
|21,101
Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Palatine, Illinois, UNITED STATES
Acura logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: