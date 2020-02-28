Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "H1N1 Vaccines Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global H1N1 Vaccines Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annually about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness and about 2,90,000 to 6,50,000 respiratory deaths are due to seasonal influenza. In the case of industrialized countries, most of the deaths due to influenza occur among people above 65 years of age. Seasonal influenza illnesses range from mild to severe and even death.



Increasing incidences of epidemic H1N1 infection and declining immunity among the geriatric population and technological advancements in the vaccines are the key driving factors in the H1N1 vaccines market.



Key Market Trends



Intramuscular Vaccines Segment Expected to Witness Rapid Growth



An intramuscular injection is a procedure used to deliver a medication deep into the muscles which allows the medication to be absorbed into the bloodstream quickly. Intramuscular injections are absorbed faster than subcutaneous injections because muscles have a greater blood supply than the tissue present under the skin. Moreover, muscle tissue can also hold a larger volume of medication than subcutaneous tissue.



According to the 2017 United Nations report, the global population is crossing the age of 60 at an annual rate of 3% which maximizes the risk of various diseases such as respiratory tract disorders and immune deficient diseases, thereby the risk for infection due to H1N1 virus rises.



The intramuscular vaccines segment holds a significant market share in the H1N1 vaccines market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period. Rising incidences of swine flu and the need for H1N1 vaccination is increasing and increased risk of respiratory diseases and immune-deficient diseases among the geriatric population are the key driving factors in the intramuscular vaccines segment.



North America is Expected to Hold Significant Shares in the Market



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the H1N1 vaccines market due to increasing government initiatives for the prevention of H1N1 infection and improved research infrastructure in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 8 percent of the United States population gets sick from the flu.



In addition, approximately 31.4 million people visit the doctor and 200,000 people end up in the hospital every flu season. Moreover, technological advancements in the vaccines field and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The H1N1 Vaccines Market is consolidated and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are MedImmune (AstraZeneca), Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, CSL Limited (Seqirus GmbH), Pfizer, CPL Biologicals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sinovac Biotech, and Zydus Cadila.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Epidemic H1N1 Infection and Declining Immunity Among people

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Field

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High costs of H1N1 Vaacines

4.3.2 Lengthy Manufacturing Process of H1N1 Vaacines

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Inactivated Vaccine

5.1.2 Live Attenuated Vaccine

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Intradermal Vaccines

5.2.2 Intramuscular Vaccines

5.2.3 Intranasal Vaccines

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 MedImmune LLC (AstraZeneca PLC)

6.1.2 Sanofi Pasteur AG

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.4 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.5 CSL Limited (Seqirus GmbH)

6.1.6 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.7 CPL Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.8 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

6.1.9 Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

6.1.10 Zydus Cadila



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



