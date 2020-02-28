Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Foams Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market globally for Aerospace Foams is expected to register CAGR of greater than 6% during the forecast period. Business and General aviation is the largest segment in the Aerospace Foams Market.
The major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for Light Weight and Fuel-Efficient Aircrafts. The production of Polyurethane (PU) Foams is still highly petroleum-dependent, so this industry must adapt to ever more strict regulations and rigorous consumers. This acts as a restraint to the market.
The Global Aerospace Foams market is partially consolidated with many healthy competitions in the market. The major companies include Aerofoam Industries, Armacell, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, SABIC, and Solvay, among others.
Key Market Trends
Growing Business and General Aviation Sector
North America to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for the Light Weight and Fuel Efficient Aircrafts
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of PU Foams
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Polyurethane
5.1.2 Polyimide
5.1.3 Metal Foams
5.1.4 Melamine
5.1.5 Polyethylene
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Commercial Aviation
5.2.2 Military Aviation
5.2.3 Business & General Aviation
5.2.4 Space Aviation
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Aerofoam Industries
6.4.2 Armacell
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Bodo Miller Chemie GmbH
6.4.5 Boyd Corporation
6.4.6 ERG Aerospace Corporation
6.4.7 Everchem Specialty Chemicals
6.4.8 Evonik Industries
6.4.9 General Plastics Manufacturing Company
6.4.10 Grand Rapids Foam Technologies
6.4.11 Huntsman Corporation
6.4.12 Rogers Corporation
6.4.13 SABIC
6.4.14 Solvay
6.4.15 Technifab Inc
6.4.16 UFP Technologies
6.4.17 Zetofoams PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Biobased PU Foams Manufacturing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htjmx8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
