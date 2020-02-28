11:30 London, 13:30 Helsinki, 28 February 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP PLC: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2019
|Q4/19
|Q4/18
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|EUR million
|28.6
|47.0
|144.9
|194.0
|EBITDA
|EUR million
|-6.3
|1.0
|-23.8
|-1.0
|EBIT
|EUR million
|-15.4
|-7.0
|-63.2
|-14.1
|Earnings before taxes
|EUR million
|-14.7
|-8.7
|-60.6
|-18.5
|Profit
|EUR million
|-13.9
|-11.1
|-58.9
|-18.6
|Earnings per share
|EUR
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.23
|-0.07
|EBITDA margin
|%
|-22.1
|2.1
|-16.4
|-0.5
|EBIT margin
|%
|-53.8
|-14.9
|-43.6
|-7.3
|Earnings margin
|%
|-49.6
|-18.5
|-41.8
|-9.6
|Personnel (end of period)
|905
|942
|905
|942
QUARTER FOUR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
FULL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
MARKET SENTIMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF 2020
The general expectation in the industry is that prices recover during 2020, however this could be impacted by a macro-economic incidence, such as the present corona virus epidemic which has already started disrupting production output in China and could extend to other parts of the world.
The Group has taken a conservative view for 2020 and is prepared for weak market conditions, though still expecting lower losses when compared to 2019.
CEO GUY KONSBRUCK
“During Q4 2019, the business conditions for the chrome industry further deteriorated, especially in South Africa, where energy cost and availability remained a huge challenge. As a result, lay-offs and production cuts were announced by many producers. Afarak was not an exception. Fortunately, it seems that the South African government has realised the emergency in the meantime, so that swift and concrete counter-measures could be kicked off very soon. Together with the industry players, many official bodies are elaborating plans on saving and reinvigorating the industrial activity.
Our Specialty Alloys segment continued to perform in a satisfactory way, given the circumstances. Low Carbon ferrochrome prices have also been under pressure, and our efforts to right-size the production with the actual demand leads to a lower level of fixed cost absorption and ultimately higher cost of production. Nonetheless, the Speciality Alloys segment performance was good overall, which indicates stability and consistency within this segment.
In 2019, Afarak gained full control in its South African mines. This resulted in a positive impact on the results in the second quarter.
The main priorities for Afarak in 2020 are stability and consistency of operational and financial performance.”
Helsinki, February 28, 2020
Afarak Group Plc
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
